Greece Temporarily Bans Serbian Tourists Over COVID-19 Resurgence

Greece has now imposed a temporary ban on the entry of Serbian citizens as of 6 a.m. Monday, due to the rapid increase of coronavirus cases in the neighboring country.

The ban will be in effect until July 15th and includes all entry points into Greece. According to the alert, only essential travel is permitted.

Serbia has declared a state of emergency in Belgrade as of Friday, after a surge of cases reported in the capital. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić called on citizens to cancel their travel plans to Greece.

Greece’s alternate government spokesperson Anastasia Peloni reportedly said that the country was working with relevant authorities to analyze and constantly assess the epidemiological data in order to receive foreign visitors without compromising public health.

Via GTP