Discover the Perfect Jerusalem Destination: Mamilla Hotel

With 194 rooms and suites, Mamilla Hotel is an exceptional choice for those seeking a top-notch hospitality experience in the heart of Jerusalem. Nestled in the vibrant “Holy City,” Mamilla Hotel offers guests an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Jerusalem, from the iconic Old City walls to the historic Jaffa Gate.

Mamilla Hotel presidential suite

Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architects Moshe Safdie and Piero Lissoni, Mamilla Hotel combines minimalist design with undeniable elegance. In 2022, this remarkable hotel officially joined The Set Collection, a luxury brand representation company that caters to independent hotels with a shared vision.

At Mamilla Hotel, guests can escape the bustling streets of Jerusalem and indulge in a fresh and modern approach to hospitality, perfectly tailored to the expectations and needs of well-traveled individuals.

Here are additional reasons why Mamilla Hotel stands out as the ultimate destination in Jerusalem:

Wine Tasting

Israel’s wine landscape offers a diverse range of wines, from the Negev Desert in the south to the Galilee mountains in the north, the Judean Mountains near Jerusalem, and the Mediterranean coastal plain in the west. At Mamilla Hotel’s wine bar, you can enjoy over 140 prestigious and top-quality Israeli wines that showcase the country’s rich agricultural and winemaking history. Archaeological excavations have revealed that wine production in this biblical homeland dates back over 4,000 years.

Natural Spa Treatments at Mamilla’s Akasha Spa

The Akasha Spa at Mamilla Hotel is a peaceful sanctuary in the Holy City. It embraces the use of plants and natural materials that have been utilized for their medicinal properties in the Holy Land for countless centuries. In the past, the wisdom regarding healing herbs, oils, and therapies was entrusted to wise individuals and handed down through generations through tradition. The spa still offers treatments rooted in these ancient traditions.

Tours and Wine Tastings in Wineries in the Judean Hills Region

Mamilla Hotel features top Israeli wineries located in the picturesque Judean Hills region. Guests at Mamilla Hotel can enjoy exclusive tours of renowned wineries and vineyards, as well as access to historical sites such as the Shakhoi-El monasteries, the Silence Monastery at Latrun, and the charming Muni Winery in the village of Yad Hashmona. In addition to savoring delicious wines and breathtaking views, guests will also have the opportunity to learn about the agricultural practices mentioned in the Jewish Bible and discover the fascinating stories behind the seven species. Knowledgeable local experts lead all tours.

Shabbat Tours

The Mamilla Hotel embodies the essence of Jerusalem, with its mix of ancient history and modern progress. Hotel guests can uncover Jerusalem’s hidden gems and enchantments through guided “Shabbat Tours” led by local guide Oded Amitai. These tours, which take place every Saturday, visit various sites, including Hozlaretz in Jerusalem, the picturesque European complexes within the Old City walls, the ancient Armenian quarter, and the royal houses of British, French, Italian, and Ethiopian origin. In addition, guests will explore lesser-known, charming locations within the modern city, delving into the captivating love stories that have unfolded in Jerusalem throughout history, featuring notable female figures. These tours showcase the finest examples of the region’s architecture, art, history, and culture. Departing from the hotel lobby, the tours are available every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.