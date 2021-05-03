Greece Restaurants Reopen As COVID Cases Show Slight Decline

Pin 0 Shares

According to Greek officials, there were 2,155 laboratory-confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in the country over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 345,033 (daily rate of change 0.6 pct), of which 51.3 pct are men. 51 are considered linked to travel from abroad and 2,109 with an already-known case.



The news tells of 66 deaths from Covid-19 over the 24-hour period, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,381, and 95.4 pct of those that died had either some underlying disease or were aged above 70 years old.

Overall, the case counts seem to be going down, as the government moves frantically to get more people immunized. The tourism season in Greece is scheduled to go full swing in about 11 days. Greece has reopened restaurant and cafe terraces after six months of Covid-19 lockdown.