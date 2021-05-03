Greece’s Organized Beaches Reopening May 15th

Pin 0 Shares

Greek Secretary-General for Trade and Consumer Protection Panagiotis Stampoulidis has announced that Greece’s organized beaches will open on May 15 when the country opens for tourism.

Mr. Stampoulidis said the government is “moving forward and opening the market with very careful and specific steps”. He also announced the development of a framework for the re-opening of restaurants and cafes from today. He made a point to remind of the fact that only open areas of restaurants and cafes would be able to operate.

In addition, a ban on music was upheld because according to the experts, when music is playing in space, customers will be forced to speak louder, an action that can produce enough droplets to transmit the coronavirus to those around them.

As for restaurants and eateries in shopping malls and semi-outdoor areas, Stampoulidis said they will offer only delivery and take away services until the country opens for tourism on May 15.

He added that restaurants in hotels are currently allowed to only serve hotel guests. However, from Monday, May 3, they can serve non-guests as long as they operate in an open-air space.