Happy Easter From Argophilia & Five of Crete’s Best

Tomorrow Crete celebrates the most important Orthodox tradition. Easter is a time of renewal, hope, and appreciation of the savior and his sacrifice, and for one another. Everyone here at Argophilia wishes all of you, the brightest, most beautiful Easter Sunday ever. Also, here is a selection of Easter wishes from some of Crete’s very best, with short descriptions of each.

The Minoan Theater in Karteros is one of Crete’s most unique and uplifting experiences. The theater holds riveting performances that include ritual Minoan reenactments, traditional Cretan songs, dances, gastronomy, and more. Situated on the ground of the Riding Academy of Crete, the theater is the result of the love two Cretans have for their island, its culture, and the spirit of its glorious past. Anna and Evangelos also hold in their hearts the brightest future of all for their beloved island.

On the south coast of Crete outside Ierapetra, the Katrounari Traditional Cottages are a work of love created by on Cretan legend and carried on by another, a special Cretan lady named Ioanna Madala. These magnificent traditional Cretan cottages are set in a wonderland of unique flora and fauna, and Ioanna has created an unforgettable experience for guests we’ve written about before.

Our amazing friend Giannis Stilianou is such an extraordinary man. A perfectionist in the best sense of the word, he’s perfected his wines to the point the New York Times is now focused on Crete. His Theon Dora dry white is by far the most perfect wine for fish or pork in my catalogue. This says a lot considering Crete has only recently reemerged as a wine lover’s paradise.

Savoidakis Bakery & Patisserie is one of the places in Heraklion my son will never let us pass by. And to be honest, I never want to go to the center without bringing home some of the magic these people put into sweets. It’s not all about sugar and cholocate, you know? Their motto is extra fine, and I assure you they live up to it. Happy Easter guys.

Heraklion Diving Center’s Happy Easter share is just so cute. These guys are the go-to experts in Heraklion for courses in IANTD and SSI whether you are an advanced diver or a novice. They know all the best places to dive of course. Lefteris, Kostas, and Manolis are just super people and super sports too.