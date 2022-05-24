Greece Reports 2,235 New Covid-19 Cases and 21 Fatalities on Monday

On Monday, Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced some 2,235 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 virus-related deaths. The news also told of a total of 151 intubated patients being treated in ICUs across the country.

This brings the total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,422,298, with a total of 29,711 virus-related deaths over the same period.

The popular tourist island destinations of Mykonos and Santorini island had the highest incidences per 100,000 of population with 187/100k and 142/100k respectively.

Here in Heraklion, on Crete, there were 69 total cases reported. The incidence rate in Crete’s capital is only 22.6/100k.