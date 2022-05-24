MTS Globe To Launch Two Five-Star Hotels In Heart of Heraklion

A Greek entrepreneur and tours expert says his company is set to open two new hotels in Heraklion on Crete island. Theodore Milonakis, who is the Managing Director of MTS Globe Greece, says the firm will invest 11-12 million euros to launch two five-star hotels in the city.

With tourism rebooted after the pandemic, Heraklion seems like a prime target for investments geared toward city-breaks destinations. With this in focus, Milonakis says he’s going to build one luxury boutique hotel in the old “Milano Spor,” on the corner of Kalokerinou and Kazani streets inside the city’s Venetian Walls. Another 50 room hotel is planned for an old multi-level former health clinic on 1770 Street, also in the city center.

The first hotel is slated for opening next tourism season with 23 rooms, 3 of which will have private pools. This boutique offering will feature a restaurant and a bar, plus coffee shop.

The larger hotel will have 50 rooms, with 8 suites featuring private pools. There will also be a spa and wellness center, a heated pool, and outdoor pool on the roof garden, and a pool cafe for dining outdoors.

The Ephorate of Antiquities (LAP) Heraklion, has already approved the conversion of the two buildings into hotel space.

MTS Globe is the largest independently owned destination company in Europe. The company offers a vast array of services from accommodations to transfers and even technology solutions for the industry.