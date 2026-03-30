KKE Challenges Prisonlike Structures for Migrants in Crete

Political Challenge: KKE MPs submit a formal inquiry to the Minister of Migration and Asylum.

KKE MPs submit a formal inquiry to the Minister of Migration and Asylum. Key Locations: Rumors of “closed detention structures” in Malades (Heraklion) and Chania.

Rumors of “closed detention structures” in Malades (Heraklion) and Chania. Core Grievance: Rejection of “entrapment agreements” and the “legal slave trade” for capital profit.

Rejection of “entrapment agreements” and the “legal slave trade” for capital profit. The Demand: Immediate shift from detention centers to dignified temporary housing and rapid asylum processing.

The geographic isolation of Crete is no longer a shield. As the southern frontier of Europe shifts toward the Libyan Sea, the island finds itself at the center of a fierce political storm. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) has brought the rising numbers of arrivals back to the floor of Parliament, accusing the government of transforming the island into a fragmented archipelago of “closed structures-prisons.” This is not merely a dispute over logistics; it is a confrontation over the very definition of hospitality on an island that prides itself on the sacred bond of Xenia.

From Port Storage to Permanent Misery

The KKE’s intervention, led by MP Manolis Sintychakis, draws a direct line between current “images of shame”—such as the repurposed cold storage units at Heraklion’s port and the warehouses of Agia in Chania—and the government’s plans. Residents in areas like Malades have already begun to voice their indignation, fearing that temporary fixes will inevitably become permanent hearths of misery. The party argues that as regional conflicts intensify, Greece’s active involvement only accelerates the waves of uprootedness, leading to a cycle in which the Mediterranean is increasingly referred to as a “sea of the dead.”

The Literal Inquiry: “Legal Slave Trade”

The formal statement submitted to the Minister of Migration and Asylum pulls no punches, utilizing the sharp, ideological language characteristic of the KKE. The party demands a total reversal of the current trajectory, seeking to replace detention with a system that prioritizes human rescue and the rapid transition of refugees to their final destinations.

The Question (Literal Translation):

“We return to the issue of refugees and migrants arriving in Crete, as the numbers reflect the constant increase of uprooted people, revealing, at the same time, the deceptive nature of the government’s proclamations regarding the supposed control of ‘flows’ through the transnational agreements of ‘legal migration’—that is, through ‘legal’ slave trade for the sake of capital profits.

The reactionary and dead-end policy of the government – EU not only fails to limit the increase of refugees and migrants, but is exactly the cause that gives birth both to the waves of the persecuted—especially in conditions of intensifying armed conflicts in which the government actively involves the country—as well as to their entrapment and the transformation of our seas into ‘seas of the dead.’

Within the framework of entrapment agreements, the government is also considering the construction of prison facilities in Crete, in Heraklion (in the Malades area, according to residents’ complaints), and in Chania.

The creation of such structures has nothing to do with the need for temporary hospitality areas with infrastructure and dignified human conditions. It will turn into a heart of misery, and it is certain to have a permanent character, since wars, interventions, and competitions are intensifying, with Greece’s active involvement as well.

It will be a perpetuation of the images of shame that prevail in the old Cold Storage building at the port of Heraklion, in Ayia of Chania, and previously in the Kitrenosi warehouses in Rethymno, with thousands of desperate refugees and migrants being piled up in completely unsuitable and dangerous conditions. Justifiably, therefore, the possibility of creating closed detention structures causes indignation among the residents, who themselves face the consequences of the same anti-popular policy of the government – EU.

The Minister IS ASKED what measures the government will take to cancel the plans for the entrapment of the thousands of refugees and migrants arriving in Crete in closed detention structures. As well as for the rescue and protection of migrants and refugees arriving in Crete, in temporary hospitality areas with dignified human conditions and a fast asylum granting process.”

The Members of Parliament: Sintychakis Manolis, Komninaka Maria, Dagka Vivi, and Digeni Semina.

In the political theater of the Aegean, words like “flows” and “hospitality” often mask the cold machinery of border management. Yet, for those standing on the docks of Heraklion or the shores of Gavdos, the reality is far more visceral—a reminder that when the world outside catches fire, the smoke eventually reaches even the most remote of islands.