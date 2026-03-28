Santorini the Authentic Video Campaign Awarded Gold at JWTFF 2026

The “Santorini the Authentic” video campaign wins a major distinction at the Japan World Tourism Film Festival (JWTFF) 2026.

The award-winning series focuses on the island’s “invisible” side: local traditions, community, and the living identity of Thira.

The campaign targets travelers seeking substance and slow travel, moving away from conventional “postcard” tourism.

The Municipality of Thira secured participation and an award with no financial burden on the local budget.

The blue domes and white-washed cliffs of Santorini have long been the face of global tourism. Still, a new award from Tokyo suggests the world is finally falling in love with what lies beneath the surface. At the prestigious Japan World Tourism Film Festival 2026, the Municipality of Thira’s video campaign, “Santorini the Authentic,” was honored in the “Tourism Regions Series” category.

Beyond the Postcard

First unveiled in the spring of 2025 at the Acropolis Museum, the campaign represents a strategic pivot for the island. Rather than leaning on the saturated imagery of luxury infinity pools, the series highlights the island’s authentic heartbeat. It showcases the local community, the weathered hands of its craftsmen, the deep-rooted traditions of its gastronomy, and the quiet, everyday activities that define the Thira identity.

The goal of the campaign was clear: to present Santorini not just as a high-end destination, but as a living, breathing place. It caters to the modern “responsible tourist”—the traveler who respects the land’s rhythm and seeks experiences that offer depth and genuine connection.

A Win for Smart Diplomacy

Perhaps most impressive for local taxpayers is that this international recognition came at no cost. The Municipality of Thira participated in the Japanese festival at no cost, proving that high-impact communication doesn’t always require a high-impact budget.

This distinction confirms that Santorini’s leadership is successfully investing in a more meaningful narrative. By highlighting the island’s character beyond the conventional tourist image, they are inviting the world to slow down and stay a little longer—not just for the view, but for the people.