Three individuals became trapped in their vehicle near Lakos Mygerou.

Firefighters and police launched a rescue mission at 4:30 AM on Monday.

All passengers were safely evacuated to Anogeia by 6:30 AM.

No injuries were reported despite harsh weather conditions and sub-zero temperatures.

The silence of the Cretan highlands was shattered long before the first light touched the peaks of Ida. At Lakos Mygerou, where the air thins and the limestone ribs of the mountain hide beneath treacherous drifts, three travelers found themselves at the mercy of the elements. Their vehicle, once a vessel of exploration, became a steel cage anchored in the heavy, crystalline grip of a Psiloritis snowstorm.

“The three individuals were successfully rescued and, shortly after 6:30 in the morning, were transferred to Anogeia. All three are in good health, despite the adventure they experienced under difficult weather conditions.” — Cretalive Reports

A Race Against the Alpine Chill

When the distress call reached dispatchers at 4:30 AM, the machinery of Cretan resilience clicked into gear. A single fire engine, manned by two specialist officers, carved a path through the darkness toward the high-altitude plateau. Police units joined them, their sirens muffled by the thick blanket of white that defines the Cretan winter long after the coastal plains have begun to thaw.

For two hours, the responders battled the biting wind and shifting drifts to reach the stranded party. By 6:30 AM, the operation transitioned from a desperate struggle to a journey of relief. The three individuals, though shaken by the ordeal, emerged unscathed. They were transported to the legendary village of Anogeia, where the warmth of stone hearths replaced the lethal bite of the mountain air.