Greece Releases Tourism List of 29 Countries for Mid-June

Greek authorities have announced the opening of borders for inbound flights from 29 countries from June 15th. According to the news, foreign flights will initially land in the airports of the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki.

The list of countries came about after a study of the epidemiological profile of the countries of origin of tourists, taking into account announcements of the European Air Safety Agency (EASA), as well as the relevant proposal of the Committee of Infectious Diseases in Greece.

The listed countries include, among others, the Balkan countries, and Germany, which is the first market for incoming tourism for Greece, but also more distant markets such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

The list of countries in detail, based on the relevant announcements from the Ministry of Tourism is an expanded one, which now includes the following countries: Albania, Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Switzerland, and Finland.

The list will be expanded starting on July 1 and will be announced in time. In any case, the epidemiological monitoring and evaluation will be continuous, as pointed out by the Ministry of Tourism.

Source: Tornos News