Greece Record COVID Cases Spur Official Reactions

According to the news from Athens, new COVID restrictions caused long lines to form outside shops because shoppers are now required to submit their vaccination certificates or negative tests to enter. Cases have surged in recent days, and in the past 24 hours EODY officials reported 6,393 new coronavirus cases across the country. The most recent report reveals 43 additional deaths as well.

November has seen daily records being broken, which has prompted authorities to announce new measures restricting access to cafes and restaurants, state services and banks to those who are either vaccinated or have a negative test.

On Friday, Greece reported 6,909 new coronavirus infections, which broke the previous single-day record of 6,808 recorded on Thursday. So far, about 60.5.% of Greece’s population of about 11 million are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.