For the next 13 days, Heraklion, Crete will be centre stage for all practitioners of the art of Ju-Jitsu. The World championships for all age categories, including: men’s, women’s, and Youth, teenagers, and juniors. Boys – Girls, ParaZiou Jitsu and the Pampa Women’s World Cup will be held from October 23 to November 4 at the Heraklion Indoor Sports Arena (map).

Some 3,300 athletes from 67 countries will participate in these events, and more than 7,000 athletes, coaches, and trainers will call Crete home for the championships. Most of the top-ranked Ju-Jitsu athletes will compete in this championship.

The UAE Ju-Jitsu national team (below via Instagram) will target a fifth consecutive title at these World Championships. Teams from Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Poland, Germany, and many others will be vying for titles.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Region of Crete co-organize the World Ju-Jitsu Championships 2024. The Championships are being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Municipality of Heraklion.

The media sponsors of the World Ju-Jitsu Championships are the Athenian Macedonian News Agency, TV Creta and Creta24.gr.

Image credit: Feature image courtesy Sportdata.org