Greece Listed in Top 100 Safest Countries Post-Pandemic List

A report by Deep Knowledge Group has listed Greece among the 100 safest countries in the world for Covid-19. The research consortium performed a special analytical study to determine the relative safety rank from among 200 regions, countries, and territories.

According to the report, Switzerland is currently the safest country in the world for Covid-19, followed closely by Germany, Israel, Singapore, and Japan. Overall, Greece ranked 34th on the list with its highest score (139 points) being in the Government Efficiency of Risk Management category, followed by Quarantine Efficiency (106 points).

Also on the “safest” list are Turkey (37th), Cyprus (40th), Spain (45th), Italy (53rd), and the US (58th), with South Sudan ranking as the most dangerous in the world. According to the data, Sub-Saharan Africa and South America are the most dangerous areas of the globe for coronavirus response and safety.

Below is the top tier of safest destinations according to Deep Knowledge Group.