At the Delphi Economic Forum, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni presented a confident picture of Greek tourism in 2026.

There’s just one problem. The numbers she’s leaning on belong to a different world.

While the rest of the world watches the Middle East with bated breath, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni took to the stage at the 11th Delphi Economic Forum to tell us everything is just perfect. It’s a bold strategy to pivot from geopolitical anxiety to a victory lap. Still, when your job is to sell sunshine, I guess you ignore the smoke on the horizon.

The Minister is leaning hard into the “quality over quantity” narrative, citing a 10% increase in revenue in 2025. It’s a nice talking point for a press release, but it conveniently ignores the fact that the cost of living and the cost of doing business in Greece have skyrocketed. If the revenue is up but the locals are poorer, who exactly are we “empowering”?

This isn’t growth. This is momentum from a strong past year colliding with a very uncertain present. And the danger isn’t that the numbers are wrong. It’s that they’re already outdated.

Counting Chickens in February

The centerpiece of this optimism is a 70.7% revenue jump in the first two months of 2026. Using 70.7% growth from a time of peace to predict a war-torn summer is the ultimate “delusional” flex.

Kefalogianni insists that the American market is our new best friend, sitting at number five. But the “unlimited growth” mantra feels increasingly detached from the reality of a Middle East crisis that is actively strangling transport and connectivity. You can’t have a record-breaking year if the planes can’t find a stable path to land.

Rules for a Game No One Can Play

The talk shifted to the new Spatial Planning Framework, which is just a fancy way of saying they’re finally trying to put rules on a house that’s already been built without a foundation. The Minister claims these rules will “preserve uniqueness,” but many see it as too little, too late for destinations already buckling under over-tourism.

“Tourism is the reason the country has endurance,” says the Ministry, effectively admitting that if the planes stop flying, the whole house of cards collapses.

It’s a heavy burden to place on an industry that is entirely dependent on global peace and cheap jet fuel—two things that are currently in very short supply.

The Ministry, alongside the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, is tracking bookings and cancellations weekly. That’s useful. But let’s be honest about what that means: they are watching the curve, not shaping it.

The push for year-round tourism keeps resurfacing in these discussions.

But if summer demand becomes unstable, the idea of a smooth, balanced 12-month model doesn’t get easier, because winter tourism doesn’t compensate for a weak summer. It never has.