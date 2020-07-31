Greece Celebrates August Full Moon With Free Events

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports is organizing a series of free events at archeological sites and museums around Greece for the August full moon.

On the evening of Monday, August 3, 2020, 77 archeological sites and museums across Greece will welcome the public to take part, 37 of those, will include free events under the night summer sky.

These events at the archeological sites and the museums will be conducted according to the current COVID-19 protocols that have been drawn up for each archeological site and museum.

Last year, some 60,000 plus people visited these archeological sites, monuments, and museums. The events for this year are mainly music concerts, theatrical performances, dance performances, poetic recitations, documentary screenings, art exhibitions, and of course, stargazing.

Most of the events will take place in collaboration with the local government and cultural associations.