Hello August Alert: Crete Island Is Officially Hot As Hell!

Just in from the seaside villages of Ierapetra, Sitia, Elounda, in the east, and Platanias or Falasarna in the far-west of Crete. A tourism advisory warns that Cretans have taken over paradise in the absence of millions of tourists. This Hello August travel advisory is brought to you by Argophilia Travel, a not for profit news source based in paradise.

The travel advisory comes with reports of blazing sunshine warming aquamarine seas, and Aegean winds blowing perspiration dry on scantily clad Crete women. There’s also a chilled fruit and drink alert in effect, since the thermometer has gone full August on the locals.

Travelers from international destinations are advised to steer clear of Crete island unless they want bronzed bodies, memories that haunt their nights for a lifetime, and relationships that last an eternity. Oh, but if you are marooned on this desert island, try and find your way to Lemonokipos Restaurant in Rethymno, the Instagram below describes why.

Turning to the weather, the high for today at Heraklion will be a breezy 32 degrees Celcius (90F), but in Chania, the mercury should reach 34 (93F) or better. The Instagram video from Ierapetra resident Achilleas Mouzourakis below reveals Crete residents suffering by the seaside.

Up the coast at Elounda, Rebecca Shevaki’s GrecianLux operation has taken to Elounda Gulf Villas to get away from the blistering heat. Well, okay, Rebecca loves the baking sunshine like most Cretans, but the idea is a good way to pitch her company’s special offers for pampering under the Keftiu (Crete for the Egyptians) sun god. Contact her here to get 20% off, free half-board, and the flexible cancellation policy on bookings by August 31. And trust me, if anybody knows luxury stays it’s Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award winner.

Actress Elena Tsavalia is getting ready for the top tanning hours at Neromylos Beach & Pool Bar in Platanias. This seaside community just outside Chania is usually one of the most touristy places on Crete. There are good reasons for this, not the least of which are the stunning Cretan Sea vistas, the amazing nature surrounding the city, and of course, the pretty girls.

The owner of MareCrete Ltd, Vasilis Fasoulakis is working his tan like a Hollywood 1940s movie star. This Insta share reminds me of one of those old Bogart films for some reason. Maybe the camera lens is reflecting some past life of Heraklion businessman. I think he’s at Amoudara in this pic.

The folks at Wines of Crete figured out years ago how to beat the unbearable heat of Greece’s biggest and southernmost island. They just toast Hello August, sun, and the moon – and let it be.

Silia Pikoula is from Larissa, but she may never go back because she can’t be dragged out of the surf at beautiful Elafonisi in southwest Crete. This beach is truly otherworldly.

Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas has their own ideas about how to cope with August’s sweltering heat. The Instagram below from saltsugarmagic reveals the Crete luxury resort’s recipe.

Events planner Sofia Andreadaki, who owns Koufeto, is burning up at the Royal Marmin Bay Boutique & Art Hotel. Enough said. Stay away from Crete in August, unless you want to burn up too.

This Hello August share from It’s Just Rethymno shows us salvation as the sun sets over Crete. The cool of the evening, more correctly about 2 AM in the morning, is the time when the locals emerge from the sea or from under the shade trees. Nights on Crete are a redemption, just in case you get trapped here.