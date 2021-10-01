Greece and Slovakia Sign Tourism Cooperation Agreement

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece and Slovakia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism. The agreement will involve know-how exchange and initiatives like extending both country’s tourism seasons according to the news.

Greece’s Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki and Slovakia’s Transport Ministry State Secretary Katarína Bruncková penned the document aimed at an exchange of knowledge of tourism strategy and design, particular interest forms of tourism, tourism training and education, investment, innovation, and digital services, as well as cooperation under the auspices of international organizations.

Zacharaki also mentioned enhanced training of industry professionals as part of the initiative, and both countries agreed to prioritize alternative and eco-tourism and sustainable practices.

Bruncková said Greece was among the leading destinations of choice for Slovakia’s outbound tourism and commended Greece on its efforts to open to tourism safely and on its effective management of the pandemic while adding that the officials will take actions to increase tourism flows between the two countries.

The Slovakia minister also underlined the importance of direct flights and targeted product development, promotion, and marketing actions, and focusing on city breaks and outdoor tourism.

Source: GTP