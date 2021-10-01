Sitia Prefecture Mobilizes to Help Arkalochori Quake Victims

Share Pin 0 Shares

The 5th Sitia Geopark Trail organizers have committed all the proceeds from the athletic event in support of the earthquake-stricken residents of Arkalochori village and the wider region.

They also will gather non-perishable food and necessities the day athletes assemble for the registration for the race at the information Office of the Geopark (Wednesday, October 16) and the day of the race (Sunday, October 17) in the areas of Zakros and Kato Zakros.

In earlier news, the Vice-governor of the Lassithi Prefecture Ioannis Goulidakis, called on all Lassithi residents and businesses to render aid to their fellow Cretans in hard-hit Arkalochori. In addition, Goulidakis called for donations of the following, but not limited to the following:

People are encouraged to donate: Evaporated milk and powder, biscuits, canned goods, nuts, pasta, legumes, tomato paste, sugar, salt, oil, dishes, glasses, cutlery disposable, cleaning supplies (bleach, etc.), toilet paper, kitchen, sanitary napkins, diapers for the elderly and babies, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes.

The collection points for donations according to the announcement are:

Agios Nikolaos: Delegation NISSAN , Agisilaos Φρονιμάκης, (store hours)

Sitia: Department of Transport Sitia, street, Neighborhood 1, (8.30 – 14.30)

Ierapetra: Old vet within a courthouse down by the Police, the Central square (8.30 – 14.30)

Ierapetra: Forest provincial road Ierapetra – Write Lygia (8.30 – 14.30)

Called Pahia Ammos, Ierapetra: Customs (9.00 – 19.00)

Καββούσι Ierapetra: Community Clinic (9.00 – 19.00)

For more information or to help, please get in touch with Christopher Verykokakis at 6972997852 (8.30 – 20.30).

Sitia’s Regional Hellenic Red Cross has also announced the collection of necessary items for the victims of the recent devastating quakes around Arkalochori in Heraklion Prefecture’s center. To contact them, please call 284 302 6073 or 697 465 6609.