Government Extends Cyprus-Greece Maritime Link Contract

The government’s decision to extend the contract for the Cyprus-Greece ferry service underscores the evident success of the venture. Since its launch in 2022, the service has significantly exceeded expectations, accommodating a substantial number of passengers alongside their vehicles and pets. This ferry service not only facilitates travel but also offers an alternative to air travel, which can sometimes be demanding.

In 2023 alone, DALEELA catered to approximately 12,000 passengers and moved about 2,500 cars, underscoring the continuing demand for this ferry service.

The ferry DALEELA will maintain its operations from May to September, linking the ports of Piraeus, Limassol, and Larnaca.

For those travelling between Cyprus and Greece, the ferry service has become an attractive option, especially for individuals who prefer or need to avoid air travel. The Deputy Ministry of Shipping highlighted its popularity among such travellers. Additionally, introducing a new ferry service connecting Larnaca and Piraeus provides further options, ensuring continued accessibility and convenience for passengers.

The seamless operation and growing preference among travellers motivate the government’s ongoing support. The extension of this maritime service reflects a commitment to enhance connectivity in the region, offering reliable alternatives to those exploring the scenic journey between Cyprus and Greece.

It’s noteworthy to mention that traversing from Limassol to Piraeus takes approximately 30 hours, offering a leisurely yet scenic voyage. Enhancing onboard experience, internet access has been available since last year at an additional cost.

Tickets can be purchased online and at Orthodoxou Travel.