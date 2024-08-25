Helicopter Flights Banned on Santorini

Helicopter flights paused in Santorini due to helipad license deficiencies.

Santorini, a jewel of the Aegean Sea, recently halted private helicopter flights. The suspension stems from issues with helipad licenses, affecting landing and take-off areas. According to municipal leader Nikolaos Zorzos, operations will not restart until proper licensing is secured. This decisive move aims to ensure visitor safety, though Zorzos cannot confirm imminent risk from the previous flight activities.

The public sentiment echoes the need for oversight. Hotel operators have voiced concerns about disturbances from constant helicopter traffic, highlighting the necessity for adequate aviation facilities. The island’s airport houses the only authorized helipad, which cannot fulfil current demand. Officials are actively exploring a solution with the Civil Aviation Authority to establish a municipal helipad.

Sustainable Tourism and Development

Mayor Zorzos underscores the urgency for sustainable tourism practices. He advocates for a halt in new hotel construction, ranging from strategic investments to Airbnb properties, across the island. This measure aims to prevent unsustainable development and ensure the island remains a desirable destination. Moreover, stringent restrictions prohibit further building within Caldera’s off-plan areas to preserve Santorini’s natural charm.

In recent years, the island has seen a surge in visitors, often surpassing its capacity to accommodate them. This influx has spotlighted the need for effective tourist flow management and strategic decision-making to safeguard Santorini’s cultural and environmental assets. Zorzos stresses the importance of adopting bold strategies to maintain the island’s appeal without compromising its integrity.