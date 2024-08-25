Celebrating the Cretan Hound

Event Dates and Locations: September 7th and 8th at Karavola, Heraklion.

September 7th and 8th at Karavola, Heraklion. Eligibility for Recognition: Dogs must be six months or older; no prior registration is needed.

Morphology Exhibition Participation: Open to previously recognized dogs, requires email application.

Open to previously recognized dogs, requires email application. Health and Documentation Requirements: All participating dogs must be healthy, have an updated health book, and be registered in the Electronic Registry with a current rabies vaccination.

All participating dogs must be healthy, have an updated health book, and be registered in the Electronic Registry with a current rabies vaccination. Judges and Key Participants: Sissy Adramitli and Dimitris Limperis. Veterinarian Michael Daskalakis will attend. Special mention to Phil Butler for supporting the club and Cretan Hounds.

Sissy Adramitli and Dimitris Limperis. Veterinarian Michael Daskalakis will attend. Special mention to Phil Butler for supporting the club and Cretan Hounds. Anniversary Celebration: A 10th anniversary party with surprises and gifts will follow the event on Saturday.

A 10th anniversary party with surprises and gifts will follow the event on Saturday. Contact Information: Dogs previously recognized at past events can participate in the morphology exhibition by sending a request to cretandog@gmail.com.

Dogs previously recognized at past events can participate in the morphology exhibition by sending a request to cretandog@gmail.com. Appreciation for Support: Gratitude extended to sponsors, donors, members, friends, and the Municipality of Heraklion.

The Cretan Hound Club announced its upcoming recognition and conformation show. This celebration is set to take place on Saturday, September 7, at 5:00 PM and Sunday, September 8, at 9:00 AM at Karavola by the Heraklion waterfront beneath Talos Plaza. Attendees will not need to register for the recognition event, provided their dogs are at least six months old.

The conformation show is open to dogs that have previously been recognized. For those pursuing formal recognition of their hounds, the club offers a seamless process, eliminating the need for advance registration. However, participants are advised that their dogs must be at least six months old to qualify. Morphology exhibitions are open to those whose dogs have been recognized in past events. Interested participants should reach out through the club’s official email for enrollment.

Special Guests and Celebratory Activities

Sissy Adramitli and Dimitris Limperis will lend their expertise to this year’s festivities. Michael Daskalakis continues his role as the event’s veterinarian. A special acknowledgement goes to Phil Butler for his unwavering support and enthusiasm for the Cretan Hound and the club.

Following the Saturday proceedings, the club will host a grand celebration of its 10th anniversary, accompanied by numerous surprises and gifts for guests. The organizers thank sponsors, donors, members, and the Heraklion Municipality for their generous support and for granting the venue.

For further inquiries, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the club directly.