Goldman Sachs Sells Out, Sani/Ikos Seizes Greek Luxury Hotels

Goldman Sachs exited its Greek hotels as Sani/Ikos acquired the properties, signaling a significant shift in luxury tourism investment.
A Masterclass in Overly Ambitious Real Estate
Any tourist with a taste for drama knows that when Goldman Sachs checks out, the hotel scene is gossip-worthy. Greek hotels once cherished by the firm—Athos Palace, Pallini Beach, and Theophano Imperial—now read like a cautionary tale plastered across travel blogs. Planned as the next stop for Europe’s chic vacation set, these properties got snagged in red tape and builder’s remorse. Construction costs doubled, permits disappeared into paperwork purgatory, and expectations slumped like a sunbather at 3 pm. Occupancy rates remained more ghostly than glamorous, premium prices wilted under inflation’s merciless heat, and returns for Goldman Sachs fluttered away.
By April 2025, the grand exit had turned into a global warning shot: investors were learning the hard way that future returns look more appetising when real cash appears sooner rather than never. Goldman Sachs is hardly alone. Across continents, institutional giants are unloading property that can’t keep up with rising bills and flatlining demand.
A €400 Million Power Move
Enter the Sani/Ikos Group, which saw an opportunity where Goldman Sachs saw only headaches. Backed by Singapore’s GIC, an entity with the kind of capital that gets its business class airline seats, Sani/Ikos put down €400 million for the Halkidiki cluster. Their plan: transform the faded trio into Ikos Kassandra, a soon-to-be 750-room resort designed to attract thousands of travellers by 2029.
Sani/Ikos isn’t reinventing the wheel, just picking a faster car for the same road. The group’s existing properties, such as Ikos Odisia and Ikos Porto Petro, achieved a 52% occupancy growth in 2022. Not bad for a post-pandemic world still counting unused airline vouchers. Their all-inclusive model ensures that neither picky eaters nor profit margins go unsatisfied. Operational costs shrink with centralised management, while ESG initiatives like Sani Green and Ikos Green attract investors who prefer their luxury with a touch of virtue.
Greek Luxury Shake-Up
Forget bland speculation. Here’s how this drama lands right on your travel plans:
- Thessaloniki International Airport is getting a €250 million facelift, promising smoother arrivals for Europe’s well-heeled sunseekers.
- The Ikos Kassandra alone promises 2,300 jobs, meaning more smiling faces to hand you your welcome drink—or at least a cleaner room.
- Sani/Ikos strikes deals with local suppliers, weaving Greek farmers and artisans into the luxury promise (and giving tourists more than just another beige buffet).
- Existing resorts operate at a steady 70% occupancy and an average daily rate of € 300+, a combination that keeps luxury operations humming while lesser players struggle with inflation.
Investors Seek Shelter in Greek Sun
Goldman Sachs’ retreat is the investor’s equivalent of that moment when you realize the pool isn’t heated. Sani/Ikos, on the other hand, dives right in. Curious investors snoop for three kinds of opportunities:
- Direct: Shares in Sani/Ikos’ parent company, if your stockbroker likes a tan.
- Indirect: Stake a claim in companies upgrading Greek infrastructure or those hotel-heavy real estate funds dotted around the Aegean.
- Index-style: Sector ETFs, such as the Solactive Luxury Travel Index, allow everyone to have a slice without having to pick between sunburn and sunscreen.
The real story? Capital now favors cold, hard value over pinky-out ambition. Mediterranean luxury hotels, supported by growing demand and the opening of new airports, appear likely to thrive as Greek beaches continue to lure travellers and investors alike. Greeks, once again, prepare to host a new cast of big spenders—some with luggage, others armed with balance sheets.
The rise of Ikos Kassandra on the Halkidiki coast isn’t just a building site; it’s a symbol—one part local revival, one part investment thesis, and all parts a warning not to bet against Greece when luxury is up for grabs. The savvy tourists and astute investors know exactly where the smart money is being invested.