Exarchia in Athens Sees a Wave of Airbnbs

The Upside-Down Transformation
Exarchia, a once proudly inhospitable corner of Athens, is experiencing the kind of renewal only a city’s most tired planners could love. These days, visitors may spot a fresh crop of minimalist bakeries, faux-Scandinavian cafés, and overpriced wine bars colonizing what used to be a graveyard of abandoned storefronts. For those with the stomach to wander past the overflowing bins, each block offers the chance to sip oat milk lattes next to a mural that could double as an ad for urban decay.
Fresh arrivals, lured by talk of post-pandemic Athens and the promise of “authentic” Exarchia, soon discover the truth beneath the surface. Sure, there are Airbnbs tucked between anarchist hangouts and graffiti-layered walls, but the streets stay filthy, gum-flecked, and endearingly hostile to the idea of a well-kept sidewalk. Scandinavian design may brighten the inside of a coffee shop, but outside, garbage wins the aesthetic contest every time.
A new pastry shop might open next to a boarded-up deli, and laptops crowd the tables as digital nomads search for Wi-Fi and meaning, but nothing distracts for long from the undeniable fact: the city hasn’t bothered showing up. Alexandra Tragaki, professor and local realist, puts it kindly enough: Exarchia is not getting gentrified. A real facelift takes at least some public effort, and the local officials have all the enthusiasm of a stray cat watching garbage trucks roll by.
Famous Neighbors, Endless Neglect
Imagine a triangle, bordered by Patission, Panepistimiou, and Alexandras, filled with a blend of history, protest, bookstores, and bars. This is Exarchia, where the National Archaeological Museum overlooks cracked pavement and faded protest posters. The National Technical University of Athens nods politely at wine bars sprouting in its once quiet shadow. Meanwhile, Strefi Hill offers a green oasis, albeit one that can be marred by the occasional shattered glass and abandoned mattress.
Along Stournari Street, computer stores jostle for space with comic book shops. “Vox,” one of the oldest open-air cinemas in Athens, sits right on the square, while the so-called “Blue Building” shows off its peeling paint and architectural pedigree beneath another layer of graffiti. Bookstores, fair-trade stalls, and organic food shops cling on. The night crawls in, and the bars pack with students, radicals, and regulars, all more likely to dodge a pile of trash than a gentrifier.
Exarchia’s raw, riotous character sneers at the idea of clean living. Neighbours watch the parade of tourists with an eyebrow raised as if to say: Welcome to filthy Exarchia, where the rent is high, the food is overpriced, and the streets remain gloriously, defiantly dirty. This is not your Pinterest version of Athens. It’s messier, louder, and far more honest.