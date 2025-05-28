Ikos Kassandra to Bring Grand Luxury Resort Vibes to Halkidiki in 2029

SIG acquires three beachfront hotels in Kassandra, Halkidiki.

Plans €400 million+ makeover to build Ikos Kassandra, opening April 2029.

The resort will offer nearly 750 rooms, suites, and villas.

Features will include 30+ dining and drinking spots, endless pools, spas, and clubs for kids and teens.

Ikos Kassandra will be the biggest Ikos property ever built.

It is located right by Kallithea’s famed sands, one hour from Thessaloniki Airport.

Over 1,000 construction jobs and 1,300 ongoing roles created.

Sani/Ikos Group aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions and minimise landfill waste by 2030.

Significant regional economic boost expected—from local cheese to brand-new flights.

Tourists may complain about airport food, but Ikos Kassandra wants to give them something else to talk about. Set to open in April 2029, the project claims to outdo every other Ikos creation. The site sprawls across 40 acres and sits along a 600-meter beach. It’s got front-row seats to the Sithonia Peninsula, Toroneus Gulf, and the distant haze of Kelifos Island. This resort is not going for subtlety.

“Ikos Kassandra will cement Halkidiki’s reputation as the Mediterranean’s must-visit luxury destination, bringing lasting benefits to the community,” said the company’s top brass.

What Actually Comes With the Splashy Price Tag?

SIG swears that Ikos Kassandra won’t just be big. Nearly 750 rooms, suites, and private villas—think Greece’s answer to Vegas, minus the slot machines, plus actual sea views. The beachside promenade alone is enough to ruin anyone’s New Year’s resolutions, lined with over 30 restaurants and bars. There’s also a gym or two (for the strong-willed), sprawling pools, sparkling spas, sports academies, rooms for romantic couples, chaos for each and every child, and theatres for when sunbathing gets old.

SIG’s Expansion Fever Is Real

Since they invented the Ikos Resorts brand in 2015, Sani/Ikos Group has become the authority on “Unconditional Luxury.” Their recipe: five-star service, Michelin-level food, and the earnest Greek tradition of warm hospitality. As of 2025, their resorts are located in Greece (Halkidiki, Corfu, Kos) and Spain (Marbella-Estepona, Mallorca). New Ikos resorts are popping up faster than you can say “sunburn”: Ikos Kissamos in Crete, Ikos Marbella in Spain, and Ikos Cortesia in Portugal. By 2029, SIG expects to have more than 5,600 rooms spread across its portfolio.

Sani Resort isn’t getting left behind, either. Renovations and major upgrades are on track for Sani Asterias and Sani Club, finishing by April 2025. Sani Beach will get its grand facelift by April 2028.

Saving the World, One Rooftop Bar at a Time

SIG wants everyone to know they don’t just build pools and buffets. Their “Sani Green” and “Ikos Green” programs push for net zero carbon emissions by 2030, banning single-use plastics and sending almost nothing to landfills. Biodiversity? Check—they work with experts to make sure the only thing guests kill is a bottle of wine. And they’re big on local: “It’s simple—we believe in the lasting cooperation with local producers and suppliers,” SIG’s CEO says. The resorts try to keep their footprint clean, or at least cleaner than your average tourist after a night of ouzo.

Jobs, Flights, and a Whole Lot of Local Pride

Ikos Kassandra won’t just make travel planners jealous. During construction, the project is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs, with an additional 1,300 full-time roles anticipated after launch. SIG also expects a surge in flights to Thessaloniki International Airport, making the region easier to reach for those who can’t find Greece on a map. The area’s economy will see a real injection, from restaurants and taxi drivers to goat cheese producers and olive oil makers. SIG’s PR playbook is direct: “Ikos Kassandra will cement Halkidiki’s reputation as the Mediterranean’s must-visit luxury destination, bringing lasting benefits to the community,” said the company’s top brass.

For Skeptics, Dreamers, and Serial Vacationers

If SIG’s five-year, €1 billion investment plan sticks, they’ll turn the Mediterranean into their playground. This mega-resort isn’t about subtle luxury—it’s about making luxury loud, proud, and good at pool maintenance. Will guests get sick of the Instagrammable sunsets? Not likely. Will tourists leave their wallets a little lighter and their pants a little tighter? Almost certainly.

Find out if this is the dawn of Greek tourism’s bright (and possibly over-the-top) future or just another reason to roll your eyes. The latest news on Ikos Kassandra is available at Sani/Ikos Group’s official site.