Sani/Ikos Group Expands in Greece, Spain, and Portugal

The Sani/Ikos Group plans to expand into two distinct regions: the Caribbean and the Middle East. According to COO Alexander Schneider in an interview with German media outlet FVW Medien, these areas offer unique investment opportunities. While the Caribbean boasts easier tourist access, the Middle East provides favourable conditions for investors. The group has yet to finalize its decision but continues to grow its presence in Europe, focusing on international development with the Ikos brand.

Expanding Sani/Ikos Properties

Sani/Ikos Group operates under two primary brands:

Sani Resort (Halkidiki, Greece) – featuring five individual hotels: Sani Beach Sani Club Porto Sani Sani Asterias Sani Dunes

The Sani Resort spans 1,000 hectares of protected natural land, featuring private marinas, fine dining, boutiques, sports facilities, and Europe’s first carbon-neutral hotel. The resort has been recognized by the World Travel Awards, having won “Luxury Green Resort” and “Family Beach Resort” titles globally.

Ikos Resorts – Seven luxury resorts across Greece and Spain: Ikos Oceania (Halkidiki) Ikos Olivia (Halkidiki) Ikos Aria (Kos) Ikos Dassia (Corfu) Ikos Odisia (Corfu) Ikos Andalusia (Spain) Ikos Porto Petro (Spain)

Recent openings in Mallorca and Corfu, including Ikos Porto Petro and Ikos Odisia, achieved 75-80% occupancy in their first season, far exceeding the average ramp-up period of three years. Schneider stated, “Normally, a hotel takes three years to stabilize; for us, it’s two seasons.” Currently, the group-wide occupancy rate stands above 80%.

The group invests in culinary and sports offerings across its properties to maintain quality and guest satisfaction, responding to rising demand for fitness activities. “Guests want to stay active. We are constantly exploring ways to meet these needs,” Schneider said.

New Investments

Sani/Ikos is actively expanding its Mediterranean footprint with three new projects planned for launch in Greece, Spain, and Portugal between 2026 and 2028:

Crete, Greece – Ikos Kissamos (2026)

(2026) Marbella, Spain—The company acquired two hotels from Hoteles Playa, marking its third Spanish location, Ikos Pinomar , with an opening date to be announced.

, with an opening date to be announced. Algarve, Portugal – Ikos Cortesia (2028)

The projects represent over 1,100 new rooms, reaffirming the group’s commitment to high-end travel experiences.

Updated Sani/Ikos resorts map.

Sani/Ikos has implemented an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy that aligns with the United Nations Global Compact. The group employs 7,500 staff, 5,500 of whom are based in Greece, and plays a vital role in supporting local economies.

In July 2023, Sani/Ikos successfully issued €350 million in bonds maturing in 2030, with an annual interest rate of 7.25%. Oversubscribed threefold by institutional investors, the proceeds are allocated to debt repayment, transaction costs, and future expansion.