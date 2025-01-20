New Chapter for the Gerasimos Sklavos Museum in Argostoli

The contract for acquiring state-of-the-art equipment for the Gerasimos Sklavos Museum in Argostoli, Kefalonia, has been officially signed. This initiative aims to upgrade the museum’s infrastructure and ensure smooth operations. The financing for this project comes entirely from the Ministry of Culture, utilizing resources from the Recovery Fund via the Public Investment Program. The total cost amounts to €369,756.

The updated equipment includes custom-built display cases and advanced lighting systems designed to highlight Sklavos’s work. These upgrades follow current standards, preserving and protecting the museum’s exhibits while enhancing their presentation. The museum occupies the historic building of the former Bank of Greece in Argostoli, which adds another layer of cultural significance to the project.

Preserving Legacy with Purpose

The Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, shared her thoughts on this initiative:

“The Gerasimos Sklavos Museum is a milestone in commemorating one of post-war Greece’s most innovative sculptors. Sklavos’s work explored the endless possibilities of light, material, and space. His contributions left a lasting mark on modern art. Housed in a refurbished historic building, the museum will offer visitors an immersive experience of his creations through thoughtfully designed exhibits and state-of-the-art facilities. I sincerely thank the Sklavos family for generously donating his artwork and archive. This gift ensures his cultural legacy remains accessible for generations to come.”

Echoing this sentiment, Argostoli’s Mayor, Theofilos Michalatos, added:

“The Ministry of Culture supported our vision for the Gerasimos Sklavos Museum from the start. This is not just about a celebrated Greek artist but a creator of global significance. We plan to maintain a strong partnership to complete the museum successfully, keep it well-preserved, and adhere to modern museum practices. Our goal is to create a space that does justice to Sklavos’s extraordinary body of work.”

About Gerasimos Sklavos

Born in 1927 in Domata, Kefalonia, Sklavos became a key figure in post-war sculpture. He studied at Athens’s School of Fine Arts before pursuing his career in Paris, where he worked until his untimely death in an accident in his studio.

His art is showcased worldwide, including private collections like the Rothschilds’ and public spaces across Canada, Brazil, and the United States. Notable in Greece is his masterpiece, “Delphic Light,” displayed in the courtyard of the Amalia Hotel in Delphi. The museum’s creation fulfils the family’s wish to honour Sklavos by donating much of his artwork and archives to the Municipality of Argostoli.

This upgrade doesn’t simply modernize a facility. It keeps the past alive, connecting global visitors to Greek culture and creativity. The museum will become a must-see destination for those visiting Kefalonia, combining art, history, and cutting-edge technology to honour a sculptor whose work transcended borders.