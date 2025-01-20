Free Heraklion Guided Tour on January 25

A new Heraklion guided tour is set to take place on Saturday, January 25. This is part of the ongoing free tour program organized by the Municipality of Heraklion and the Department of Volunteering. In collaboration with the volunteer team “Filopolis” and supported by tour guide Athina Kyriakaki-Sfakaki, this experience highlights iconic landmarks and cultural treasures in the city.

The meeting point for participants is the courtyard of the Natural History Museum. The tour begins at Dermatas Gate and then moves to the Priuli Fountain and the Church of Saint John Chrysostom. It concludes with a visit to the Historical Museum of Crete, thanks to their offer of free entry for all participants on this special occasion. Founded in 1953 by the Society of Cretan Historical Studies, the museum preserves Crete’s heritage from the Byzantine era to modern times.

Adding to the day’s rich itinerary, attendees will explore Idomeneas Fountain, tucked behind the Historical Museum of Crete, to wrap up their tour.

Key Details for January 25

When: Saturday, January 25

Saturday, January 25 Meeting Point: Natural History Museum courtyard

Natural History Museum courtyard Stops Include: Gate of Dermata Priuli Fountain Church of Saint John Chrysostom Historical Museum of Crete (Free Entry) Idomeneas Fountain



This program, titled “Routes Through Our Municipality,” offers regular Saturday and Sunday morning walks. It includes stops at central city landmarks and historic sites within Heraklion and the surrounding area.

Interested participants can register through the Volunteering Department office during business hours (8:30 AM – 2:00 PM) via phone at 2813409757 or email at ethelontismos@heraklion.gr.

Free and Open to All

Participation is free, and spots are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Whether a local or a visitor, this guided tour brings the lesser-seen beauty of Heraklion to life, providing a unique way to connect with its past while enjoying iconic features.

As the event organizers state: “This initiative aims to bring people closer to Heraklion’s history and cultural wealth through accessible and engaging guided tours.”

