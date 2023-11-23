Four Seasons and Tay Group Reveal Four Seasons Standalone Private Residences in Istanbul

As the newest standalone Private Residences in the brand’s collection, the upcoming Istanbul project from Four Seasons will offer buyers the chance to live in one of the world’s most vibrant destinations with the renowned care of Four Seasons at their doorstep.

Leading luxury hospitality and branded residential firm Four Seasons, in collaboration with Tay Group, the owners of Four Seasons hotels in Istanbul at Bosphorus and Sultanahmet, have announced the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul. This project will provide exceptional lifestyle experiences surrounded by the art, culture, and history of one of the world’s most beloved cities and is set to welcome residents in 2024.

Here are the new features of Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul:

82 homes, including Penthouses, a Sky Loft, Garden Suites, and Apartment Residences

Located at the meeting point of the Ulus, Etiler, and Levent neighbourhoods

Modern yet classic design by interior designer Sinan Kafadar

Spread across four blocks with an array of floor plans

Three Penthouse Residences with soaring seven-meter-high ceilings and panoramic views

Sky Loft Residence with an expansive private terrace and innovative glass ceilings

Garden Suite Residences offer the option of one-floor or duplex homes with garden terraces

Apartment Residences ranging from spacious 2+1 to 6+1 apartments

Electric vehicle charging stations, 24-hour surveillance, noise-cancelling technology, and insulation

Under-floor heating and environmentally friendly VRF air conditioning

Onsite amenities include a kids’ playroom, indoor swimming pool, multi-purpose room, private cinema, sauna, steam room, spa facilities, fitness facilities, private yoga and Pilates room, and golf simulator suite

Dedicated Four Seasons team for service experience and property management

The Istanbul project will consist of 82 homes, including Penthouses, a Sky Loft, Garden Suites, and Apartment Residences, offering a diverse range of configurations to meet the highest expectations of modern luxury homeowners.

The new Private Residences will feature a modern yet classic design by interior designer Sinan Kafadar that will promote natural light throughout each home. Spread across four blocks, Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul will offer an array of floor plans, each complete with premium finishes, open-concept living spaces, and intelligent building design.

Three Penthouse Residences will feature soaring seven-meter (23 feet) high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows providing panoramic views of the surrounding city, while the Sky Loft Residence will be defined by its expansive private terrace and innovative glass ceilings. Garden Suite Residences will provide residents with the option of one-floor or duplex homes, each featuring garden terraces accessible through floor-to-ceiling sliding windows leading to their private green space. Perfect for families or those looking for an Istanbul pied-à-terre, the Apartment Residences will range from spacious 2+1 to 6+1 apartments, creating flexibility and comfort with timeless design.

Along with the elegant design throughout, the residences will also feature electric vehicle charging stations, 24-hour surveillance, noise-cancelling technology and insulation, under-floor heating, and environmentally friendly VRF air conditioning.

Onsite amenities exclusive to Four Seasons residents will include a kids’ playroom and young adults room; an indoor swimming pool with an outdoor garden deck; a multi-purpose room perfect for meetings, events, and entertaining; and a private cinema. Wellness amenities will provide residents with rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation, including a sauna and steam room, spa facilities for private treatments, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, a private yoga and Pilates room, and a golf simulator suite.

To create a truly seamless and worry-free living environment, the service experience and property management will be led by a dedicated Four Seasons team, including a Director of Residences and residential concierge focused on delivering the legendary care and genuine heart for which the brand is renowned.

Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul will join existing properties in the city, including the recently named best hotel in the world Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, and Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus. The project is the latest standalone Private Residences in the brand’s portfolio, which currently includes Twenty Grosvenor Square, A Four Seasons Residence, Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles, Four Seasons Private Residences Marrakech at M Avenue, Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission Street, San Francisco, as well as projects in Lake Austin and Las Vegas. For more information, visit privateresidencesistanbul.com.