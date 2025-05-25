Fire Prevention in Greece: Inside Minister Kefalogiannis’s Summer Preparedness Plan 2025

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, Giannis Kefalogiannis, the Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, sat down with SKAI’s “Kalimera” and the quick-witted Faii Mavragani. He laid out the country’s fire prevention plans like a general surveying a battle map.

March, for starters, didn’t just flirt with summer’s warmth—it practically eloped. “In March alone, due to temperatures higher than usual, we registered 1,465 fire outbreaks,” Kefalogiannis declared. The culprits? Mostly human carelessness, a fitting Greek tragedy if ever there was one.

The fire prevention season kicks off every May 1 and stretches late into October. During these months, restrictions clamp down on burning and outdoor work, especially when the risk climbs. This isn’t just red tape—it’s a life-saving routine.

Boots (and Blades) on the Ground: People, Machines, and New Force

If you think Greece clings to old routines, think again. The nation now boasts the largest firefighting force in its history. Kefalogiannis spelled it out plainly: “We now have 18,000 firefighters, 15,500 of them permanent or under five-year contracts, and another 2,500 on seasonal duty.” Throw in 5,000 volunteer firefighters and 5,500 civil protection volunteers, and you get a small army—nearly a third larger than just six years ago.

Numbers don’t tell the whole story. A few years back, the Special Forest Operations Units (EMODE) didn’t exist. Now, they’re legend—the press has dubbed them “forestry commandos.” Twenty of these units, with 1,600 trained personnel, are active this season, including fresh squads in Chalcis, Chania, Ilia, and Zakynthos.

From dusty roads to the roaring sky, the fight continues above ground, too. “Our aerial fleet ranges between 80 and 85 aircraft, depending on daily availability,” the Minister explained. Around 30 to 35 belong to Greece; the rest, nearly 50, are leased via a NATO contract (NSPA). Helicopters like the Bell and Erickson and fixed-wing Air Tractors sweep across the sky. The familiar but aging Canadair planes—CL-215 and CL-415—hold steady thanks to the Air Force’s careful attention. But modern successors are on the horizon: the Canadair 515s, slated to begin arriving from 2028 through 2031, under the “AIGIS” program.

Of course, the future buzzes and hovers. Eighty-two drones now scan the horizon, doubling last year’s number, equipped with heat-detecting eyes and running night and day. The result? Real-time video feeds land in regional and national command centers. “With these drones,” he said, “fire starts are detected within minutes, allowing immediate intervention.”

How Greece Fights Wildfires in 2025

Nearly 1,500 fire incidences hit in a single warm March, triggered mainly by negligence.

With 18,000 professional and seasonal firefighters, plus thousands of volunteers, the workforce has grown 30% since 2019.

Special Forest Operations Units (EMODE) now operate across 20 high-risk areas.

Up to 85 firefighting aircraft, blending Greek-owned and NATO-leased, patrol the country.

The Air Force keeps older Canadair models mission-ready until the new planes arrive in 2028.

Drone surveillance doubled, with 82 now mapping hotspots round-the-clock.

The country’s fire prevention strategy sets strict controls from May to October.

Lot-cleaning deadlines are firm—June 15 is the final date, with stiff penalties in play if you put it off.

State funding to local municipalities grew from €18.5 million (2023) to €40 million (2025).

Fire prevention takes everyone: “Prevention is everyone’s business,” said Kefalogiannis.

Shared Duty, Clear Deadlines, and a Push for Clean Lots

Sloppiness is no longer excused. This year, the deadline for clearing overgrown lots is June 15. No extensions. “Municipalities are checking compliance, and we’re considering giving the fire department enforcement powers,” Kefalogiannis noted. Local authorities now get more help, too—state funding to cities soared to €40 million in 2025, up from €31 million last year and €18.5 million before that.

At the heart of it all beats a simple, unglamorous truth—fire prevention depends on shared vigilance. “Prevention is everyone’s business,” the Minister stressed, as if reminding the country it’s not just up to the professionals in orange suits. Every clean yard, every watchful neighbor, and every quick response could be the difference between a smoky scare and a tragedy.

Find the original press release here.