IOLAOS Fire Evacuation Exercise in Matala Was a Success

On May 23, 2025, Matala became the stage for a grand fire evacuation exercise. The Municipality of Phaistos and the Civil Protection Service conducted a training event that combined authenticity and precision. The effort marked a key moment in the area’s wildfire preparedness, guided by the principles set out in the National Wildfire Response Plan “IOLAOS.”

The task unfolded in the iconic village, with narrow streets bordered by sun-bleached stones and lush olive groves. Local authorities and emergency services worked together like clockwork, each playing a precise role shaped by months of preparation. Their aim: train staff in clear communication, activate protocols under realistic conditions, and test the capacity for rapid evacuation. The scenario demanded swift removal of residents and guests as a simulated wildfire drew near the settlement. Dozens of volunteers answered the call, showing strong commitment and discipline throughout every phase.

During the exercise’s opening moments, a test alert rippled instantly through the network set up by the Phaistos Civil Protection System, summoning every participant into action.

Coordinated Efforts and Life-Saving Detail

Enthusiasm and careful planning were precise in each step. Representatives from the Phaistos Fire Brigade, local police, EKAV ambulance teams, the Southern Crete Amea Association “The Future,” and the Hellenic Red Cross worked side by side. DEH and Coast Guard stations from nearby ports contributed, while SEKA S.A. and the Health Center of Moires handled specialized support.

The operation moved like clockwork. Emergency vehicles advanced to pre-assigned spots. Teams practiced the safe relocation of children and those with special needs, escorting them first to the Matala parking area and then to the beach, where Coast Guard vessels and a support ship waited quietly offshore. Tension filled the air, but a sense of assurance matched it as each group executed assigned tasks. The maneuver included simulated extinguishing of fire, staged evacuations from the ancient caves, and the swift delivery of first aid to mock casualties.

The exercise lasted 40 uninterrupted minutes. Senior coordinators observed the unfolding event from a nearby rise, ensuring security and evaluating team responses. The procedure closed with an orderly return to daily rhythms, leaving behind a clear sense of readiness.

Leadership, Reflection, and Community Spirit

The supervision and order achieved during this demanding drill were a tribute to the commitment of everyone involved. “Our preparation shows that we can face emergencies with both expertise and discipline,” said Mayor Grigoris Nikoloudakis. Vice Mayor for Civil Protection Antonis Konstantoulakis added, “Every participant knew their role. The unity and focus we saw today leave no question—our community is ready.”

Each agency’s role dovetailed into the greater whole, creating an atmosphere where the calm logic of readiness met the urgency of an emergency. Matala’s rustic charm and historic gravity provided a compelling backdrop to modern crisis management training, merging tradition with practical safeguarding measures.