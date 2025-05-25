Kefalogianni: Tourism Diversification Essential for Growth

The elegance of Ioannina’s historic venues set the stage for the 19th Conference of Presidents of Parliaments for the Adriatic & Ionian Initiative, where Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni stood as keynote speaker. Her speech focused on reshaping the region’s tourism profile through tourism diversification and long-term sustainability. The conference underscored the need for fresh approaches that transcend the familiar “sun and sea” model, instead spotlighting refined cultural, gastronomic, marine, agro, and wellness tourism.

In her remarks, Kefalogianni reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation, saying, “Greece remains steadfast in its efforts to enhance regional collaboration among Initiative members, advancing a model of tourism that is sustainable, competitive, and truly adapted to the ever-changing preferences of travelers and the vibrant life of local communities.”

She stressed the significance of each region in the Adriatic and Ionian to showcase its unique traits and attract visitors year-round. Moving beyond the traditional offering, she described a vision where every destination can draw from its natural wealth and cultural heritage.

Stepping Into the Future: Sustainable Development and Destination Identity

In the softly lit halls of Ioannina, the Minister highlighted several pivotal strategies, including creating the Observatory for Coastal and Maritime Tourism in the Eastern Mediterranean. Developed by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization, the Observatory is designed as a robust system for gathering and analyzing environmental, social, and economic data on coastal and maritime tourism. It serves as an anchor for understanding and managing tourism’s impact on the Mediterranean’s delicate balance.

The establishment of Destination Management and Marketing Organizations (“DMMOs”) emerged as a cornerstone of her vision, fostering a cohesive identity for each area and supporting local businesses in a sustainable way. Kefalogianni described the need for “cooperation, innovation, and respect for the character of our regions,” adding,

“The diversification of the tourism supply goes beyond what we offer—it’s about the way we share it. Through cooperation, innovation, and respect for our local identities, we shape destinations that respect both their environment and their heritage.”

She insisted that embedding green practices and protecting the region’s rich cultural resources are necessary standards for continued success. These priorities safeguard the environment and promote the area’s resilience and legacy for future generations.

Kefalogianni closed her remarks by declaring,

“Greece will continue to actively contribute to shaping a common tourism strategy. With vision, planning, and collaboration, we have the chance to create a distinct and high-value tourism offer together.”

These thoughts were woven into the grandeur of Ioannina’s meeting halls, reflecting a blend of time-honored tradition and intelligent future planning, capturing the timeless beauty of the Adriatic and Ionian shores.

The full details of the Minister’s speech in Greek can be found here.