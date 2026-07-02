Greece and the UK Ink Five-Year Tourism MoU

Another day, another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) filled with the kind of bureaucratic jargon that makes even the most optimistic journalist want to crawl back into bed.

It’s the classic “strategic partnership” play: five years of meetings about meetings, focused on “innovation,” “digitization,” and “best practices.” In plain English? It’s a lot of handshaking that rarely trickles down to the actual reality of managing a tourist destination.

A new strategic framework for cooperation in tourism was signed in London by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni and her UK counterpart Stephanie Peacock.

Five-year duration with automatic renewal.

Focuses on sustainable development, vocational training, investments, and “digitization.”

Following the signing of the MoU, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni stated: “The United Kingdom has long been one of Greece’s main source markets for visitors. Travel flows continue to grow, further strengthening the strong bonds of friendship that unite the two countries. Today’s Memorandum of Understanding marks an important step toward further deepening our strategic cooperation in tourism. It establishes a modern framework for cooperation that goes beyond tourism promotion and extends to sustainability, innovation, investment, tourism education, and the exchange of know-how. This is an investment in the future of the tourism sectors of both countries, creating new opportunities for businesses, destinations, and travelers.”

The MoU aims to push beyond traditional tourism promotion and into sectors like gastronomic, wine, mountain, and agrotourism. A joint working group will be established to track the implementation of these initiatives—or, more realistically, to ensure the partnership maintains a steady stream of press releases for the next half-decade.

The UK remains one of Greece’s most vital source markets. While the Minister speaks of “deepening strategic cooperation,” the real driver here is clear: the UK market is showing strong growth even during the off-season months. By formalizing this relationship, Greece is essentially trying to lock in that upward trend and ensure that British tourism continues to flow—and spend—well outside the standard summer peak.