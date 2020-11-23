Greece Regulates Qualifications for Tour Leader Professionals

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Tourism Ministry has laid out the specific terms and requirements in order to regulate the tour leader and tour guide professions. The new law not only defines a tour leader responsibilities, but it clarifies the scope of the required education.

In addition, the new regulation introduces licensing (Certificate of Assistance to Legal Requirements), distinguishes between the duties of tourist guides and tour leaders, and introduces penalties on individuals or travel agencies providing tour leader services without having met the requirements.

The ministry noted also, that the two professions differ in terms of schedule, responsibility and knowledge of the destinations visited. Among others, tour leaders lead groups overseas, while tourist guides leave the group at the end of the tour and do not travel with the group. Also, tourist guides are also required to possess special licenses for each city and province.

Source: GTP