Europe Rallies Against Uncontrolled Tourism

Activist groups across Europe are calling for massive protests against uncontrolled tourism on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Yes, even the ever-hospitable Greeks are in on the act. Fed up with swelling crowds and sky-high rents, locals in cities from Mallorca to Athens are grabbing their water guns and making placards with scathing slogans.

“We’re not against tourists—just the tidal wave of them,” scoffs Maria, a lifelong resident of Lisbon. The protest plans are clear: residents are tired of seeing their neighborhoods turn into open-air amusement parks. Organisers stress that the rallies won’t target tourists as individuals but instead poke at the systems that let cities morph into theme parks, squeezing out locals in the process.

The main attractions of the protest day include:

Water pistols turned on hapless tourists (in good fun, of course)

Outsize banners reading things like “Our City, Not Your Playground”

Local choirs singing “Go Home” in three-part harmony (probably off-key)

Dramatic street theater, sometimes featuring rubber ducks (for full effect)

Mallorca is ready to steal the spotlight, with over 60 groups planning some of the year’s loudest demonstrations. In Barcelona, activists recently staged flash mobs outside iconic sites, such as the Sagrada Familia, chanting “Tourists Go Home” and giving bus tours a gentle spray with water guns. The mood is similar in Lisbon, where complaints of invasion fill coffee shops from Alfama to Belém.

“Let them feel our thirst for calm,” deadpans a shop owner in Porto, arming herself with a blue Super Soaker.

When Tourists Outnumber Locals

Ever since the world decided travel is the only cure for stress, tourist numbers have mushroomed. Historic centers are busy all year, not just summer. Cheap flights and cruise ships deposit thousands into walled towns every morning. Locals now face:

Rent that only investment bankers can pay;

Never-ending streams of luggage rolling over ancient streets;

Local bakeries replaced by overpriced brunch spots catering to Instagram.

Municipalities have started to act, though the results might make locals roll their eyes. Spain put an end to golden visas. Malaga put a three-year hold on new short-term rentals in dozens of neighborhoods. In Venice, city hall doubled the daily visitor fee and expanded the days it applies. Barcelona aims to outlaw holiday rentals after 2028. Across the Channel, Scotland wants to add a new lodging tax from 2026. The UK and EU are rolling out new travel permit fees. Over in Kyoto, local leaders plan to crank up the guest levy by a factor of ten.

“The city feels like it’s for sale. Even the pigeons look stressed,” grumbles Nikos, a longtime Athens resident.

Insurance brokers are now adding to the drama. It turns out that most travel insurance won’t cover your vacation if a protest blocks your sightseeing or if your Airbnb gets cancelled because of local unrest. Experts warn travelers to check the fine print—and maybe pick a less noisy weekend, or at least bring their water-pistol in self-defense.

Less Crowds, More Common Sense

All this noise is forcing travel fans and industry experts to rethink what the new normal should look like. The idea: travel in smaller groups, come in low season, pick locally owned restaurants, and skip blockbuster cities that look more like tourist zoos than real places.

Mid-sized European cities are now having their moment as alternatives to overrun classics. American and Canadian travelers have started flocking to fresh spots such as:

Ljubljana

Porto

Tallinn

Ghent

Vilnius

These places offer cobblestones without the mobs, decent espresso, and a table with a view. Word is, locals still live here, and the rent hasn’t hit “Manhattan” levels.

“Visitors are welcome if they let us sleep during siesta,” jokes Carlos from Valencia.

It’s the System, Not the Tourists

The June 15 mass protests might not stop the crowd tsunami. But for residents across Europe, it’s a chance to shout, squirt, and demand officials stop selling their cities to the highest bidder. “It’s not about hating tourists,” sighs a tired retiree in Mallorca. “We just want a life, not a never-ending parade.”

As uncontrolled tourism pushes some cities to breaking point, the people most affected have found a way to speak up. Loudly, humorously, and maybe a little wet.