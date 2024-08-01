Estonia Edges Towards Becoming One of Europe’s Most Expensive Countries

Estonia will likely become one of Europe’s five most expensive countries.

The Estonian Institute of Economic Research predicts Estonia will soon rank among Europe’s five most expensive nations, EER reported on Tuesday. Although the economy shows signs of stabilization, forecasted growth remains limited. Experts attribute slight improvements to the adaptation of entrepreneurs to the current economic conditions.

Consumer Confidence and Price Trends

Consumer confidence is still beneath the long-term average as it has dropped since the pandemic. June’s EKI shopping basket costs haven’t spiked, but prices continue to rise moderately. Food prices hover at 109% of the EU average, situating Estonia alongside Finland and among the top ten in costly countries. Clothing and footwear prices are even higher, reaching 117% of the EU average, placing Estonia among the top three

Tax Impacts and Price Forecasts

New tax regulations, especially the increased VAT rate, are expected to significantly influence prices. Entrepreneurs anticipate inflation in the coming months, and higher tax burdens loom. Past trends indicate that VAT hikes usually result in premature and prolonged price rises.

Competitiveness and Investment Challenges

Estonia needs more competitiveness, demand, and a growing distrust in government economic policies. Foreign investment faces hurdles due to an unfavourable investment climate and limited innovation. These issues reflect poorly on the economic outlook, suggesting a declining trend unless considerable changes occur.

Employment and Labor Market Insights

Despite looming economic challenges, the labour market remains stable. Factors such as record passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport and increased foreign investments offer glimmers of hope. The volume of deposits and home loans issued has also seen significant improvements, suggesting an optimistic turn.

Government Initiatives

New Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry, Erkki Keldo, points to various positive developments. Keldo believes that reducing renewable energy charges and bureaucratic obstacles could benefit businesses. The government also aims to attract foreign investments and ease business operations by supporting and cutting red tape.



Keldo emphasizes the need for strategic action to combat inadequate demand from significant export partners like Finland, Sweden, and Germany. The state is committed to partnering with businesses to create supportive measures and develop targeted economic policies.

Future Outlook

The Estonian government focuses on economic reforms to reduce regulatory fees and facilitate direct lines for companies. This strategic approach addresses the current financial strains and seeks to bolster investment opportunities.



With rising prices, increased taxes, and a declining population, Estonia’s economic landscape is challenging. However, with targeted government actions and continuous adaptation from entrepreneurs, there is potential for a more stable economic future.