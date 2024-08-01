Greece Enforces Goat and Sheep Transport Ban to Contain PPR

Greece bans all transport of sheep and goats to contain the ‘goat plague’ – PPR (Peste des Petits Ruminants)

New cases detected in Larissa and Corinth

The virus, also known as PPR, kills up to 100% of infected animals

Humans are not at risk

Local and federal authorities actively involved in containment efforts

Greece halts the movement of sheep and goats for breeding, fattening, and slaughter. This stringent measure aims to control a highly infectious disease known as “goat plague”. The agriculture ministry confirms recent detections in the central region of Larissa and the southern region of Corinth, intensifying efforts to curb the outbreak.

Infection Details and Risks

Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) is a virus that severely threatens small ruminants, causing fever, necrotic stomatitis, gastroenteritis, pneumonia, and death. First identified in Côte d’Ivoire in 1942, PPR now affects regions across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Wild ruminants are also vulnerable to the virus, predominantly targeting goats and sheep. Fortunately, it does not impact humans.

Clinical Symptoms

Fever up to 41.3°C (106°F)

Dull coat, dry muzzle, congested mucous membranes

Nasal discharge is initially serous, later mucopurulent

Conjunctivitis, with potential matting of the eyelids

Necrotic stomatitis affecting lips, gums, palate, and tongue

Profuse diarrhoea, dehydration, and emaciation

Bronchopneumonia, coughing in late stages

Higher morbidity and mortality in young animals, with total herd loss possible

Virus Transmission

PPR spreads through close contact, and confinement exacerbates outbreaks. Sick animals’ secretions and excretions are primary infection sources, and transmission can occur even during the virus’s incubation period. There is no carrier state, but communal livestock practices facilitate virus spread. Husbandry systems, where goats roam freely, and handling by animal handlers, especially during religious festivals, further aggravate transmission risks.

Diagnosis and Control

Dentifying PPR involves ELISA or PCR for antigen detection, while competitive ELISA and virus neutralization are used for antibody detection. Officials recommend supportive care; no specific treatment exists beyond mitigating bacterial and parasitic complications. A live, attenuated PPR vaccine provides protection for over a year.

International organizations, motivated by rinderpest’s global eradication, target PPR eradication by 2030. Greece remains vigilant, collaborating with the EU and member states. Containment involves culling infected flocks and disinfecting premises. Since the first case on July 11, Greece has culled at least 7,000 animals. With the EU’s highest goat population, the nation prioritizes protecting its livestock to secure its iconic feta cheese production.

A Dire Threat to Crete’s Livestock

85% mortality rate predicted for free-grazing animals in Crete

No vaccination plans are currently in place

Strict measures to curb the disease are now active

Crete faces a grim scenario as the sheep and goat plague threatens to wipe out 85% of its livestock due to free grazing. Mainland Greece, with enclosed grazing, reports a lower but still alarming 60% mortality rate, according to Lefteris Triantafyllakis, president of Heraklion Breeders.

Urgent Need for Vaccines

Local breeders push for immediate vaccine deployment, stressing that vaccination is the only solution to halt the epidemic. However, the Ministry of Rural Development states no vaccinations are currently planned, even though measures aligned with European regulations are in place to limit and eradicate the disease.

Current Situation and Actions

Deputy Minister of Development Christos Kellas stated that the plague likely originated in Romania and promised compensation of up to 125 euros per lost animal.

Outbreaks have been reported across Greece, with 22 cases in regions including Thessaly, Corinth, and Attica, accounting for over 14,000 animal deaths. In Romania, deaths have exceeded 200,000. Emergency measures are in force, with prohibitions on the movement and slaughter of animals until August 4, aiming to prevent further spread.

Cretan Breeders on High Alert

Breeders in Crete are on high alert. A meeting scheduled for tomorrow aims to address the critical situation threatening the island’s livestock industry. Triantafyllakis pleads for vigilant actions among breeders and faster vaccine availability.

Stavros Tzedakis, Deputy Regional Governor for Agricultural Economy, emphasized intensified efforts by regional services, including prohibition of animal movement and product transport in affected zones. He indicated that the focus remains on preventing the disease from spreading nationwide.

Government and Local Response

The Greek agriculture ministry enforces the ban to curb the disease’s spread. Livestock farmers, cheesemakers, and feed suppliers are informed of the restrictions. Urgent meetings with local authorities in affected regions aid rapid response. The ministry investigates the outbreak’s origin, considering possible links to suspicious imports, and coordinates with EU partners for comprehensive measures.

On Monday, the agriculture ministry released a statement detailing the new restrictions intended to curb the spread and eliminate the disease.

Livestock farmers, cheesemakers, slaughterhouse owners, and feed suppliers have been notified.

Emergency meetings with local authorities took place over the weekend in affected regions.

The ministry conducts an investigation to trace the source, considering “suspicious imports” as a potential cause.

Ongoing Efforts and European Collaboration

Greece works closely with the European Union and veterinary services from other member states to manage the outbreak.

EU regulations require culling entire herds upon confirmation of a PPR case, followed by farm disinfection.

Since July 11, authorities have culled over 7,000 animals.

Greece holds the largest goat population in Europe, vital for producing feta cheese, a renowned national product.

Looming Price Hike for Lamb and Dairy Products

Expect higher prices for lamb, milk, cheese, and yoghurt by mid-September

Price increase driven by animal culling due to a disease outbreak

Affected farmers will receive partial compensation from the government

Farmers need to consider insuring their livestock to mitigate future losses

Yannis Hatzidimitriou, an International Business professor at the University of Macedonia, warns consumers of price hikes for lamb meat, milk, and dairy products. This rise stems from a recent disease outbreak, which led to the culling of thousands of animals, including those in Crete.

Hatzidimitriou – cited by Neakriti – expects price increases to start mid-September and continue until the end of the year. He notes that the extent of the price hike will depend on the severity and duration of the outbreak. The basic economic principle that lower supply amid consistent demand leads to higher prices underpins this forecast.

Hatzidimitriou states that the reduced supply of lamb due to the mass killing of infected animals will surely drive prices up. Despite the supply drop, the demand for lamb remains unchanged. Consequently, butchers will sell their limited stocks at higher prices. Farmers who face financial losses from the culling will sell their remaining livestock at higher rates to cover their damages, further boosting prices.

Estimating the exact rate of the price increase remains tricky. Hatzidimitriou emphasizes that it depends on how much the meat and milk supply decreases compared to normal seasons. He suggests that legal imports might partially offset the meat shortage. If Greek lamb becomes too expensive, consumers might switch to imported lamb, potentially moderating the price rise. Nevertheless, the ongoing nature of the outbreak makes precise predictions difficult. If the culling continues past August, the price hike could be substantial.

Consumers shouldn’t expect immediate price jumps. Current contracts keep prices stable for now. Small increases might begin by mid-September, with more significant hikes likely by year’s end. Binding agreements prevent butchers from raising prices suddenly, but these will expire and eventually reflect new costs.