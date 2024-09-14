Rail Baltica to Connect Tallinn to Warsaw

Rail Baltica encourages business and leisure travel between the Baltic states and wider Europe.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are embarking on an ambitious project to connect to the European Union via high-speed rail spanning almost 900 kilometres. Upon completion, probably in 2028 – the latest in 2030, Rail Baltica will enhance regional connectivity, linking the capitals from Tallinn to Warsaw.

Rail Baltica is an important step toward greener transportation, offering fast and environmentally sustainable connections. The Rae wildlife overpass, located above the trench, will provide a safe passage for wildlife, helping preserve the natural environment. – Anvar Salomets, Chairman of the Management Board of Rail Baltic Estonia

As one of the grandest infrastructure endeavours in Europe, Rail Baltica will directly connect Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, extending its reach to Poland and Finland. Initiated in 2017, its development is overseen by the transport authorities of the three nations. Notably, significant portions are forecasted to welcome passengers by 2028.

Zaha Hadid Architects will design the main terminals. Their work progresses steadily, with construction commencing earlier this year. Notably, the final phase of Riga’s Central Railway Station, the largest terminal, began earlier this year, focusing on rooftop developments.

In Estonia, a notable segment of Rail Baltica involves a 9.2-kilometre track stretching from Soodevahe to Kangru in Rae Parish. This innovative section is valued at 70.8 million EUR and includes a trench where rails delve up to 10 metres underground. OÜ Verston and OÜ Järelpinge Inseneribüroo successfully won the contract for this intricate segment.

Nevertheless, the project is not without controversy. On Tuesday, September 10th, the Public Expenditure and Audit Committee of the Latvian Saeima decided to review the development of the Rail Baltica project later this month. This choice results from the necessity of a thorough understanding.

Kristīne Malnača, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport in charge of Rail Baltica matters, gave an update on the project’s efforts and future plans at the conference. Her report concentrated on finished projects and described upcoming activities.

Independent Saeima deputy Andrejs Ceļapīters raised concerns about the financial justification for the Riga loop and expected passenger counts from the city core to the International Airport.

Malnača underlined that the project’s complete execution determines its financial viability. Complete execution will probably help Riga’s economy, thereby offering a good future for the project.

Member of the Rail Baltica parliamentary investigation committee, Saeima deputy Ģirts Štekerhofs underlined the need for accurate financial predictions and the need to know the economic advantages in particular.

Štekerhofs cautioned that avoiding the Riga loop might drastically lower economic benefits, therefore affecting cargo traffic via the ports.