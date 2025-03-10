Emirates Partners with Malta Tourism Authority 

Emirates Airlines has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Malta Tourism Authority to attract more visitors to Malta. This agreement, concluded at ITB Berlin, is designed to enhance the island’s global profile as a travel hotspot through joint marketing initiatives.

The airline plans to draw on its extensive international network to showcase Malta’s appeal. Promotional activities will include a variety of efforts:

Media familiarization trips for influential travel writers

Targeted advertising campaigns showcasing Malta’s unique character

Partnerships with tour operators and travel agencies to boost vacation packages

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, commented on the significance of this collaboration:

Malta has been a key destination in our European network for over two decades, and we’ve witnessed its growing popularity as a sought-after leisure gateway over the years. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to supporting Malta’s tourism industry by leveraging our global reach to further boost inbound travel.

He also underlined Emirates’ commitment to the route, referencing the airline’s daily flights operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, which is the largest scheduled passenger aircraft serving the destination. Beyond passenger services, this route offers substantial cargo capacity, benefiting local businesses and the broader economy.

Malta’s Unique Attractions

Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg, added:

Located between Sicily and the North African coast, Malta is renowned for its archaeological sites spanning Roman, Moorish and prehistoric periods.

Despite its compact size of just 316 square kilometers, Malta holds a wealth of attractions:

A total of 365 historic churches, one for each day of the year

Seven mesmerizing sea caves

Some of the world’s oldest temples

Over 70 summer village festivals celebrating local patron saints

This Mediterranean gem appeals to a diverse range of travelers, boasting a rich blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty. Being part of the British Commonwealth adds an extra layer of historical interest for visitors.

A Partnership to Boost Tourism

This new partnership between Emirates and the Malta Tourism Authority builds on Malta’s growing popularity as a vacation destination. By combining the airline’s global network with Malta’s rich cultural and historical offerings, the agreement aims to attract more visitors from around the world, strengthen the nation’s tourism sector, and foster mutual benefits.

Through initiatives spanning advertising, partnerships, and media outreach, Malta is set to rise further as a must-visit destination on the global stage.