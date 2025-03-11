Plateia Eleftherias Progress Update: Ready for March 25

Plateia Eleftherias is expected to be mostly completed by March 25 .

A Renovated Plateia Eleftherias: What Tourists Can Expect by Spring

Heraklion’s Plateia Eleftherias, a central landmark currently consumed by construction chaos, is set to shed its dust and scaffolding just in time for Greece’s Independence Day parade. At least, that’s the plan according to George Sisamakis, Deputy Mayor for Technical Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility. During a recent city council meeting, he optimistically outlined deadlines and priorities that, conveniently, fall just before marching bands and soldiers hit the street on March 25. There is nothing like a national celebration to light a fire under municipal projects.

But before anyone starts picturing a flawless plaza gleaming in the spring sunlight, temper expectations. The revamped square is unlikely to be Instagram-ready at this stage. Sisamakis explained that while the section connecting Pediados Street to Georgiadis Park and the area near the cafes will likely be open for business, expect a few pesky “small details” to linger unfinished. These include lighting fixtures, which were removed to address structural concerns. The replacements? A supplementary contract with the project’s contractor is pending. Ah, bureaucracy—forever punctual.

What’s Still on the To-Do List?

For those keeping tabs, here’s where things stand:

Lighting Updates : Out with the old, structurally unsound fixtures, and in—eventually—with the new. These updates result from safety concerns and may involve further delays.

: Out with the old, structurally unsound fixtures, and in—eventually—with the new. These updates result from safety concerns and may involve further delays. Drainage Systems : Construction crews will add a drainage network near Eleftherios Venizelos’ statue, which promises relief from pooling rainwater but, unsurprisingly, also delays surrounding asphalt work.

: Construction crews will add a drainage network near Eleftherios Venizelos’ statue, which promises relief from pooling rainwater but, unsurprisingly, also delays surrounding asphalt work. Astoria Section: The plaza in front of Astoria Hotel is slated for completion by the end of March, lagging slightly behind the more parade-relevant zones.

Chaniopporta: The Lesser-Loved Sibling of Plateia Eleftherias

While all eyes are on the square, another project quietly trudges nearby. The restoration of Chaniopporta’s historic wall is moving to the next phase, with masonry work wrapped up and injections to stabilize the structure starting next. The upper section is expected to be finished by late March, after which crews will shift to the lower half, aiming for completion around May. One hopes these ancient stones can be patient because modern timetables are anything but swift.

As marching day approaches, one thing is sure: Heraklion is determined to present a cleaner, less chaotic version of Plateia Eleftherias to residents and tourists alike. Will every last detail be tied up neatly? Probably not. But at least the sight of construction crews scrambling to meet deadlines offers unique, unplanned entertainment. Come for the history; stay for the spectacle.