Greece: New Draft Law of the Ministry of Tourism Brings Fresh Strategies to the Industry

The Ministry of Tourism has presented its new draft law, which is the next step after earlier initiatives (Law 5061/2023 and Law 5121/24). Focusing on advancing Greek tourism sustainably and innovatively, the plan prioritizes quality growth while respecting people and the environment.

Tourism professionals, citizens, and all involved parties are invited to comment. The draft law will remain open for consultation until December 19, 2024. View Draft Law.

Core Updates

The proposed legislation includes key changes aimed at tackling modern challenges. It enhances Greek tourism’s competitive yet environmentally conscious profile while addressing unmet needs. Below is a breakdown of major provisions:

1. Framework for Short-Term Rentals

The law establishes regulations for short-term rental properties, setting clear hygiene and safety standards. The Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR), can now review and oversee aspects of short-term rental offerings.

Insurance: Properties must carry liability insurance covering damages or accidents.

Properties must carry liability insurance covering damages or accidents. Basic Requirements: Rentals should serve as primary usage spaces, with proper lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Rentals should serve as primary usage spaces, with proper lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning. Compliance Checks: The ministry and mixed task forces (including IAPR) will enforce rules with penalties mirroring those applied to hotels.

Minister X stated, “This is about aligning short-term stays with the expectations of modern tourism. The focus is on quality and safety.”

2. Sustainability Ratings for Hotels and Resorts

A globally pioneering ranking system will measure accommodations based on their impact on sustainability. The Hellenic Chamber of Hotels and the Technical Chamber of Greece are collaborating on this effort.

Environmental and social footprints form the core metrics.

Hotels will be expected to align with national and European climate objectives.

The guidelines integrate concepts of eco-conscious growth to build resilience amid the climate crisis.

“The future of tourism must be green—this system will set a standard,” commented Professor A, who helped design the framework.

3. Updated Spa Regulations

Spa facilities (referred to as Wellness Centers) will now cater beyond therapeutic uses. Legislative tweaks ensure increased access to wellness-focused services.

Under the current laws, spas leaned heavily on medical offerings. With these updates, the scope expands to meet the demands shaping today’s tourism market.

4. On-Site Employee Housing

The draft reorganizes staff housing within hotels. Public sector workers can now rent facilities designed under Article 66 of Law 5121/2024. Eligible renters may include individuals like schoolteachers, firefighters, or hospital staff.

This initiative seeks to bridge housing deficiencies in areas with limited rental availability.

5. Pools and Water Use

The draft allows additional infrastructure projects to source seawater for use in tourism complexes’ pools.

This change includes:

Protecting water reserves in drought-prone areas.

Supporting hotels struggling with water deficits during high-season tourism spikes.

Hoteliers in affected areas have welcomed the proposal. “Tourism needs water solutions—it’s essential for sustainability and service integrity,” remarked business owner L.

6. Simplifying Accessibility at Marinas

Efforts to ease construction around marina accessibility are integrated into the broader agenda of inclusivity. The principle of “a Greece for everyone” underpins these changes, ensuring barrier-free access for individuals living with disabilities.

7. Streamlining Permit Processes

By minimizing bureaucracy, the draft proposes a notification-based system for setting up car rental agencies, bike/motorbike leasing businesses, and charter agencies.

The goal is simple: less red tape and more room for small businesses to flourish without delays.

While the industry adjusts to these progressive steps, stakeholders have three months to share their input. Decision-makers are keen to shape the law with contributions from tourism professionals and other participants.

The new draft law of the Ministry of Tourism is not just policy—it’s a signal of where Greece’s tourism industry is headed. Finite resources, evolving traveller expectations, and local realities can no longer be ignored. The draft law sets a bold precedent, and all eyes are on what comes next.