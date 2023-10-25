Plan Your Perfect Getaway with Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Lonely Planet has revealed its list of the World’s Top 50 Cities, Countries, Regions, Best Value, and Sustainable Destinations to visit in 2024.

Best in Travel 2024 has gone beyond the usual top 10 cities, countries, and regions and now includes two new categories: best value and best sustainable destinations. This year’s list recognizes a whopping 50 locations worldwide, all offering incredible experiences to enjoy in 2024.

Our picks for this year seek to both inspire and follow the instincts of 2024’s traveller. Best in Travel is Lonely Planet’s heart and soul of travel inspiration, responding to the enthusiasm of travellers who want to explore the world in a way that is authentic, led by local guidance and has sustainable values at its core. With new takes on iconic destinations and 50 fresh ideas across five categories, we’re confident Best in Travel opens-up a year of incredible adventures. Nitya Chambers, SVP Content and Executive Editor, Lonely Planet

Now in its 19th year, Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel hotlist is compiled with input from their global community of staff, local writers, and publishing partners. It provides expert insights into lesser-known destinations and fresh takes on popular places. This year’s list features new cycling trails, enhanced train and flight services for improved accessibility, UNESCO world heritage status bids that bring attention to hidden gems, the undeniable “wow” factor, and a strong commitment to sustainability, community, and diversity.

Spain tops the sustainable travel list thanks to its remarkable efforts to promote off-season travel, expand renewable energy sources, distribute visitors throughout the year, and shine a light on previously overlooked destinations. Wales also earns recognition for its sustainability initiatives, particularly with its revamped railways that open up possibilities for exploring the nation’s breathtaking west. Other destinations like Patagonia, Ecuador, and the Baltic Trails of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania offer more responsible ways to connect with nature. Kangaroo Island, which has made a remarkable recovery from the devastating 2020 bushfires, remains a fantastic ecotourism destination in South Australia.

Port Sa Platja / Spain, Valencia

Best Sustainable:

Spain Patagonia, Argentina & Chile Greenland Wales Trails The Portuguese Way, Caminho Portgues de Santiago Palau Hokkaido, Japan Ecuador Baltic Trails of Estonia, Latvia & Lithuania South Africa’s Eco Lodges

Zamość, Poland

Best Value:

The Midwest, USA Poland Nicaragua Danube Limes, Bulgaria & Romania Normandy, France Egypt Ikaria, Greece Algeria Southern Lakes & Central Otago, New Zealand Night trains of Europe

Mostar, Bosnia

Best Cities:

Nairobi, Kenya Paris, France Montreal, Canada Mostar, Bosnia Philadelphia, USA Manaus. Brazil Jakarta, Indonesia Prague, The Czech Republic Izmir, Turkey Kansas City, Missouri

Croatia

Best Country:

Mongolia India Morocco Chile Benin Mexico Uzbekistan Pakistan Croatia St Lucia

Tuscany, Italy

Best Region:

Western Balkans’ Trans Dinarica Cycling Route Kangaroo Island, South Australia Tuscany, Italy Donegal, Ireland Pais Vasco, Spain Southern Thailand Swahili Coast, Tanzania Montana, USA Saalfelden Leogang, Austria Far North Scotland

Lonely Planet readers’ favourite topic, Slow Travel, is celebrated by highlighting the Portuguese Way hiking trail and the increasing popularity of night trains in Europe. Additionally, Croatia, the sun-kissed country, has become more accessible with the opening of the Peljesac Bridge, which brings attention to the previously overlooked Peljesac Peninsula. Furthermore, a new highway now allows for direct travel between Split and Dubrovnik.

For cost-conscious travellers, there are many great value and often overlooked destinations to consider, such as Algeria, the USA’s Midwest, the Greek island of Ikaria, and Normandy. The top cities on the list include the culturally vibrant Nairobi in Kenya, the scenic Mostar in Bosnia with its iconic bridge, and the revitalized Izmir in Turkey. Outdoor enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that the new Western Balkans’ Trans Dinarica Cycle Route is set to open in 2024, while Far North Scotland is bidding for UNESCO status for its hidden boggy interior and breathtakingly beautiful coastline.