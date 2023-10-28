Disney Wonder Cruises to Australia Just Out of Drydock

After two weeks in drydock, the Disney Wonder is resuming voyages to Australia and New Zealand. The 83,000-ton Disney Cruise Line ship welcomed guests for the first part of its transpacific voyage at the beginning of October.

The cruise ship sailed from Vancouver on a ten-night cruise visiting Honolulu, Hilo, Nawiliwili and Kahului.

Disney Wonder is sailing all the way to Sydney for a 13-night cruise that features visits to South Pacific wonders like American Samoa, New Caledonia, and Fiji. Beginning today, Disney Wonder is set to sail a series of short cruises around Australia and New Zealand. The ship will set out on two to four-night excursions embarking from Sydney and Melbourne. The ship will also visit Hobart, Tasmania.

In late November, Disney Wonder will make Auckland, New Zealand her home port for a series of short cruises. Following these voyages, the Disney ship will cruise out of Sydney and Brisbane from December to February.

Disney Wonder underwent regular maintenance and technical overhauls during her two-week drydock stent. Public areas, hotel cabins, and other areas also underwent updates and refurbishing.

The sister of the 1998-built Disney Magic, Disney Wonder originally entered service as Disney Cruise Line’s second cruise ship. Built at Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Italy, the 964 ft (294 m) vessel has a cruising speed of 21.5 knots (39.8 km/h; 24.7 mph), and can accommodate 2,400 passengers.