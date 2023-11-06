Extraordinary Jacket by Mammut for Mountain Adventures in Unpredictable Weather

To travel in the mountains, you may need an Extraordinary Jacket to face the fickle weather. The heights may be captivating, but they are anything but forgiving. Suppose you plan a mountaineering adventure, especially in the colder seasons. In that case, you must wear proper apparel to face adverse meteorological conditions, like severe weather, storms, and sudden temperature drops.

Mammut, HeiQ, and Nespresso have collaborated to develop an advanced insulation jacket that provides excellent heat retention and breathability, allowing you to enjoy extended periods above the tree line. This high-performance jacket will keep you warm and comfortable in any outdoor adventure.

Carlo Centonze, CEO of HeiQ Group, said: “the Extraordinary Jacket is a symbol of HeiQ’s promise to deliver “Swiss Tech Inside”. Suddenly, the aluminum from recycled capsules becomes raw material for HeiQ XReflex, to power up a new outdoor jacket made by Mammut, as proof that the same coffee can make you warm more than once.”

Ristretto

The Extraordinary Jacket incorporates HeiQ XReflex technology powered by Xefco, which contains part of the aluminium from recycled Nespresso capsules.

Nespresso, Mammut, and HeiQ have created the Extraordinary Jacket to celebrate innovation and Swiss heritage. So, the jacket is not just exceptional at keeping you warm, but it also proudly represents Swiss craftsmanship.

The Extraordinary Jacket is exceptional because it can retain 20% more heat than a regular insulation jacket of the same thickness, made possible by the innovative HeiQ XReflex 3D aluminized scrim layer, which reflects the body’s heat radiation within the insulation layers. As a result, the wearer doesn’t need extra energy to stay warm, ensuring effortless comfort even in harsh and demanding conditions.

The primary material of this product is woven using 20-denier nylon. It is filled with 80 g of Ajungilak® OTI™ Element, which is made entirely from recycled polyester. The hood is designed to be compatible with helmets and can be adjusted to fit properly. The chest pocket has a zipper for secure storage. The YKK Vislon® 2-way zipper ensures smooth and easy operation. Two zipper pockets are suitable for use with backpacks and climbing harnesses. The cuffs are elasticated for a comfortable fit. Additionally, the wearer can adjust the hem drawstring with one hand. It also features breathable Pertex® Quantum fabric in durable nylon that allows excess heat and moisture to escape while protecting you from light rain.

Cosi

Extraordinary Jacket product highlights:

It combines style and sustainability.

It is lightweight and comfortable, suitable for mountaineering, hiking, climbing, and many other outdoor activities in changing weather conditions.

It is made from repurposed coffee capsules, giving new life to otherwise discarded materials.

It flaunts a unique and eye-catching design.

It is eco-friendly and also durable, made for long-lasting wear.

It is a limited edition in two colours inspired by Nespresso capsules Ristretto and Cosi.

The jacket is now available on Mammut.com and selected Mammut stores in EMEA, North America, China, and Japan. You can also find it on Nespresso’s Swiss e-commerce website.