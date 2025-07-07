Hoteliers Question Digital Labor Card Overtime Data

Hoteliers across Greece are rolling their eyes at the Ministry of Labor and its so-called overtime statistics. The Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers, POX by name, has taken to social media to roast the official data coming out from that snazzy Digital Labor Card (myErgani).

POX doesn’t just toss a few casual questions. They call out the Labor Minister by name and allege that, after months of polite requests, nobody at the ministry can explain how they come up with these famous “overtime surge” percentages. Imagine trying to fill out your taxes with a magic eight-ball—same vibe, less fun.

No, Really, What’s in Those Numbers?

POX keeps asking for an official breakdown: How, exactly, are those overtime hours calculated?

They push for simple clarity: Is “additional work” (the sneaky kind that never made it into the old ERGANI system) now lumped in with regular overtime or not?

Do they count break time as part of the workday? Because, last anyone checked, sipping coffee doesn’t count as overtime (unless you’re paid in espresso shots).

Without clear answers, POX says it’s impossible to determine how much—or how little—real overtime is occurring in hotels.

When 45,000 Overtime Hours Equals Almost Nothing

Let’s humor the ministry and accept their headline: 45,000 hours of overtime magically appeared in April. POX does some quick math that would make any accountant cringe. With over 220,000 hotel staff and about half working that month, the overtime boils down to less than half an hour per worker for the entire month. That’s less than one minute per day. Hoteliers are supposed to panic over this? Please.

The debate isn’t just a numbers game. POX argues that unless data includes these key facts, the whole Digital Labor Card stats parade is just smoke and mirrors.

Main Takeaways for Hoteliers

POX openly mocks the Ministry of Labor’s Digital Labor Card overtime figures;

Federation demands transparency about data sources and methods;

No clarity if additional work or break times are skewing stats;

Without proper info, real overtime levels can’t be measured;

45,000 overtime hours means almost nothing per worker in practice.

Hoteliers reading the data circus might wonder if they should laugh, cry, or just bring popcorn. Meanwhile, POX keeps asking the same questions, and the Ministry keeps giving answers that sound like they were written by a committee lost in a spreadsheet. Stay tuned.