Sarpaki Square in Santorini to Get a Facelift

The Municipality of Thira has decided that Sarpaki Square in Fira deserves a full-scale renovation, possibly so locals can someday tell their grandkids, “This used to be a pit before they made it beautiful and almost forgot the history.” The open call for constructors and planners comes through the National Electronic Public Procurement System under ESIDIS code 214806, so there’s a fun afternoon of paperwork for lucky bidders.

Total budget: €520,800 (including VAT)

Project area: 1,541.81 square meters

Construction timeline: 180 calendar days after contract signing

Submission deadline: Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 14:00 via ESIDIS

Bids unsealed: Monday, July 28, 2025, 11:00

This is not just another patch-up job. Sarpaki Square will retain its historical and classic look, but add modern convenience with a touch of “we swear this is still traditional.” The design covers over 1,500 square meters, which, according to the universe of public projects, is just big enough to have “islands” and ramps but not big enough for a fountain full of dolphins.

Let’s break this down for constructors who hate surprises:

Rip out old pavement, curbs, stairs, walls, and anything considered outdated, which means almost everything from the last 50 years.

Dig up the area to create new levels, install a foundation, and incorporate an underground stormwater tank. Rain finally gets its own VIP section.

New boundary walls built with volcanic stones and prefab concrete—Santorini’s signature style with a dose of regulations.

Repair some ancient walls, reinforce the joints, and give them a glorious final “makeover” before someone leans on them again.

Build a brand-new staircase and ramp for moving between levels without risking life or dignity.

Cover the surfaces with crushed stones and fancy pavers, just in case anyone forgot this was supposed to look nice, not just survive.

Add green “islands” with curbing strong enough that your kid’s skateboard won’t wreck them in week one.

Concrete benches with luxury tropical wood (they claim IROCO, but who’s checking?) so you can sit in style or maybe dread meeting your contractor.

The war memorial enclosure gets reconstructed with concrete and metal fencing—so nobody escapes history class.

Erect a speaker’s podium with a uniquely finished surface, in case anyone wants to make speeches about how long the project is taking.

The municipality is not content with patching up a few stones. Instead, they’re offering a decent budget for a project large enough to attract skilled hands, but probably not big enough to let things “slide.” The entire process takes place over six months, provided the rains hold and the paperwork doesn’t take longer than the build itself.

Entrants submit bids electronically, so sharpen those digital pencils. After all the drama, bids will be opened the following Monday. Winter isn’t coming, but the deadline sure is.