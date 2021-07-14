Cyprus Fighting Back “Red” Alert With Vaccine Drive

Pin 0 Shares

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios, said earlier this week that the coming weeks will be extremely difficult for tourism. He pointed out that the country is currently in the dark red categorization of ECDC for COVID-19.



The classification affects mainly the German market, according to Perdios. The minister also noted that apart from Cyprus, also other countries as Portugal and Spain are expected to be included in the dark red categorization.

The recent uptick of COVID infections forced Cyprus officials to institute a raft of measures aimed at COVID-19 delta variant containment and increased vaccine coverage.

Even though Cyprus has managed to vaccinate more than 65% of its population with a first dose, and while 55% of its population is now fully vaccinated, vaccination rates among young people remain low. Based on the data above, the ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) has placed Cyprus in the red category of increased risk countries.