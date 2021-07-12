Greece Records 1,465 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials announced 1,465 new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country over the last 24 hours. The National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) reported yesterday that of these cases, only 11 were intercepted during checks at the country’s borders.

This raises the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic to 438,809 (daily change 0.3 pct) of which 51.2 pct were men. Based on the number of confirmed cases in the last seven days, 161 are considered linked to travel from abroad and 1,966 are linked to an already known case.

Of the patients in ICUs, 67.6 pct are men, and those have a median age of 66 years. EODY reports that 86.6 pct have either underlying disease or are aged over 70. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,736 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

The new hospital admissions showed a daily rate of change of -4.41 pct, with the rolling average for admissions in the last seven days at 61. The median age of new cases was 42 years old and the median age of people that died was 78 years old (ranging from 0.2 to 106 years old).

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,792 persons have died as a result of complications exacerbated by COVID-19. Of these, 95.2 pct had either an underlying condition or were aged above 70 years old.

A recent uptick in cases has officials worried that the fourth wave of COVID might be on the horizon. Concerns about the Delta variant have caused the government to reinstitute some restrictions.