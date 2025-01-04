Cruise Vacation Trends 2025: What You Need to Know

The 2025 Wave Season has arrived, enticing travellers to board cruise ships and shake off those winter blues. According to Squaremouth, a leading travel insurance marketplace, this year offers some surprising trends in cruise vacations. From travel insurance insights to budget-friendly tips, here’s everything you need to know before setting sail.

74% of cruisers protect their trips with insurance, a significant increase from 38% last year.

Travellers’ top concerns are illness, trip cancellations, and emergency medical evacuations.

2025 is all about rest over adrenaline, with fewer opting for adventure activities.

Warm destinations remain widespread, with Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic offering affordable trip options.

Budget-conscious travellers prioritize deals over dream destinations this season.

Travel Insurance Takes Center Stage

Cruisers are prioritizing peace of mind in 2025. A significant 74% of Wave Season travellers are securing travel insurance, nearly double the 38% in 2024. These insurance plans offer protection against unexpected mishaps like illnesses, trip cancellations, and medical evacuations—common concerns among cruisers this year. Squaremouth advises travellers to review their policies carefully to ensure their needs are covered while at sea.

“Many travelers now realize that cruise insurance isn’t optional. It’s essential,” experts at Squaremouth explain, emphasizing the importance of protection during costly vacations.

Rest Over Thrills

Unlike 2024, which focused on adventurous travel, Wave Season 2025 embraces relaxation. Only 23% of travellers plan to participate in activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, or jet skiing, a sharp drop from 42% last year. Instead, most cruisers are looking for laid-back vibes, leisurely excursions, and plenty of relaxation time onboard.

Warm Journeys and Savvy Savings

Warm-weather locations are still the go-to for most cruisers this season, but travellers in 2025 care more about value than the destination. Nearly half (49%) are prioritizing bargains over their bucket lists. Affordable cruise spots like Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic lead the way, with average trip costs of $3,591, $3,800, and $4,123, respectively. These destinations hit the mark for travellers wanting a mix of sunshine and savings.

Expert Tips for 2025 Wave Season

To make the most of this year’s cruise deals, Squaremouth offers practical advice:

Score Wave Season Discounts: Take advantage of exclusive offers during these months before prices climb again.

Take advantage of exclusive offers during these months before prices climb again. Secure Trip Protection: From delays to missed departures, insurance safeguards your investment.

From delays to missed departures, insurance safeguards your investment. Don’t Skip Medical Coverage: Most domestic health plans aren’t valid overseas. Get at least $100,000 in medical and $250,000 in evacuation coverage.

Most domestic health plans aren’t valid overseas. Get at least $100,000 in medical and $250,000 in evacuation coverage. Stay Organized: Keep receipts, confirmations, and communications in case of an insurance claim.

For more detailed travel insurance tips and advice, visit Squaremouth’s blog.

With cruise vacation trends shifting toward relaxation and deal-hunting in 2025, thoughtful planning ensures travellers can enjoy a smooth, carefree journey. Whether lounging onboard or exploring warm destinations, this year’s Wave Season promises to keep things sunny and budget-conscious.