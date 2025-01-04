Knossos Palace Hits Milestone with Over One Million Visitors in 2024

Total Visitors : 1,026,113 in 2024

Knossos Palace experienced its busiest year yet in 2024, breaking visitor records with a staggering 1,026,113 guests. The historic site drew large crowds thanks to increased cruise passenger arrivals and a standout year for Heraklion’s port.

August proved the most popular month, with 181,687 visitors exploring the ancient ruins. July came in second with 165,168 guests, followed by September (147,039) and October (124,316).

Once again, German tourists topped the list of international visitors. Their consistent interest highlights the enduring appeal of Knossos Palace.

The site’s popularity reflects both its rich history and its accessibility from Heraklion. The port’s growth and increased cruise traffic played a major role in reaching this milestone.